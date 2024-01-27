Bruins vs. Flyers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Bruins vs. Flyers matchup will drop its first puck at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Will the Bruins cash as a road favorite today or are the Flyers the better bet as a home underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

027 Boston Bruins (-154) at 028 Philadelphia Flyers (+128); o/u 5.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NHL Network

Bruins vs. Flyers: Public Bettors all Over Boston

Swayman Earns Overtime Win

Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa on Thursday. Swayman was dialed in Thursday and gave his team a chance to come from behind to win. His coach Jim Montgomery was effusive after the game, saying Swayman was the team’s best breakout defenseman. The win is Swayman’s fifth straight, a span in which he’s allowed just eight goals.

Ersson Gets No Help in Loss

Samuel Ersson made 14 saves in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Red Wings. All three tallies came in the second period as the Philly defense gave up some prime scoring chances, including on an Andrew Copp shorthanded goal when it was hard to tell which team was down a skater. Ersson has lost three straight starts and given up 11 goals on 69 shots (.841 save percentage) while doing it, but the 24-year-old seems entrenched for now as the Flyers’ No. 1 netminder.

Bruins vs. Flyers Betting Trends: Over Hot for Both Teams

The over/under has gone OVER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games played on a Saturday

The over/under has gone OVER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games played on a Saturday when on the road

Bruins vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 6-1 in their last seven games overall, are 11-3 in their last 14 games against the Flyers and are 6-2 in their last eight road games when playing in Philadelphia. On the other side, the Flyers are 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 1-6 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and are 15-41 in their last 56 games against an Atlantic Division opponent.

Bruins vs. Flyers Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -154