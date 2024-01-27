Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Bruins vs. Flyers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Bruins vs. Flyers
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    The Bruins vs. Flyers matchup will drop its first puck at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. Will the Bruins cash as a road favorite today or are the Flyers the better bet as a home underdog?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    027 Boston Bruins (-154) at 028 Philadelphia Flyers (+128); o/u 5.5

    12:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

    Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: NHL Network

    Bruins vs. Flyers: Public Bettors all Over Boston

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Swayman Earns Overtime Win

    Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa on Thursday. Swayman was dialed in Thursday and gave his team a chance to come from behind to win. His coach Jim Montgomery was effusive after the game, saying Swayman was the team’s best breakout defenseman. The win is Swayman’s fifth straight, a span in which he’s allowed just eight goals.

    Ersson Gets No Help in Loss

    Samuel Ersson made 14 saves in Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Red Wings. All three tallies came in the second period as the Philly defense gave up some prime scoring chances, including on an Andrew Copp shorthanded goal when it was hard to tell which team was down a skater. Ersson has lost three straight starts and given up 11 goals on 69 shots (.841 save percentage) while doing it, but the 24-year-old seems entrenched for now as the Flyers’ No. 1 netminder.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games played on a Saturday

    The over/under has gone OVER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games played on a Saturday when on the road

    Bruins vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Bruins are 6-1 in their last seven games overall, are 11-3 in their last 14 games against the Flyers and are 6-2 in their last eight road games when playing in Philadelphia. On the other side, the Flyers are 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 1-6 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference and are 15-41 in their last 56 games against an Atlantic Division opponent.

    Bruins vs. Flyers Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -154

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com