Bruins vs. Flyers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Boston has owned Philadelphia in previous meetings between the two teams but are the B’s the best bet in Saturday afternoon’s Bruins vs. Flyers matchup? The puck will drop from the Wells Fargo Center at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

063 Boston Bruins (-156) at 064 Philadelphia Flyers (+130); o/u 5.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NHL Network

Bruins vs. Flyers: Public Bettors Backing Boston

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Swayman Suffers Tough Loss to Blueshirts

Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Rangers, with New York’s final two goals coming into an empty net. Boston took a 1-0 lead into the second period, but Swayman fell victim to some incredible puck luck for Artemi Panarin, whose second goal deflected in off a sliding Jake DeBrusk. Swayman’s had a bumpy ride since the All-Star break — over his last 12 starts the 25-year-old goalie sports a 6-5-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and .902 save percentage.

Ersson Sunk in OT by Carolina

Samuel Ersson turned aside 30 shots in Thursday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes. The Flyers twice rallied from one-goal deficits, but they got no chance to respond after Seth Jarvis converted a 2-on-1 rush in the extra frame. Ersson has given up at least three goals in five of eight starts in March, stumbling to a 3.33 GAA and .887 save percentage on the month with a 3-3-2 record as Philly tries to cling to a playoff spot.

Bruins vs. Flyers Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Boston’s last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of Philadelphia’s last 12 games when playing at home against Boston

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Philadelphia’s last 10 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Boston’s last 5 games played in March

Bruins vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 7-0 in their last seven games against the Flyers and are 7-2 in their last nine games when playing on the road against Philadelphia. On the other side, the Flyers are just 6-16 in their last 22 games against a conference opponent, are 3-8 in their last 11 games when listed as an underdog and are 2-6 in their last eight games when playing on a Saturday.

Bruins vs. Flyers Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS -156