Bruins vs. Devils NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Is Boston the perfect play as a road underdog in Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Devils matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET? The Bruins have owned the Devils in previous meetings between the two teams.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 Boston Bruins (+105) at 026 New Jersey Devils (-126); o/u 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 12, 2023

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: TNT

Bruins vs. Devils Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

David Pastrnak provided two goals and registered an assist in Boston’s 5-3 victory over Arizona on Saturday. Pastrnak’s helper was recorded with the man advantage. This was his third multi-point showing over his last five appearances. He’s up to 16 goals and 39 points in 26 contests this campaign, including 16 power-play points. Pastrnak should continue to play at an elite level while serving on Boston’s top line and first power-play unit.

New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

Nico Hischier supplied two goals in a 4-2 victory over Calgary on Saturday. Hischier provided the Devils’ first marker of the contest early in the second period, and his second tally came on an empty net to complete New Jersey’s 4-2 win. It was Hischier’s first multi-goal game and his third multi-point effort of the campaign. He’s up to six goals and 11 points in 14 outings this season, including two markers and four points over his last three games.

Bruins vs. Devils NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 12 of New Jersey’s last 14 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of New Jersey’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division.

Boston are 24-4 SU in their last 28 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division.

Boston are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division.

Bruins vs. Devils Betting Prediction

Take Boston. The Bruins are 35-12 in their last 47 games against the devils, which includes an 8-3 record in their last 11 meetings between these two teams. Boston has also won six straight against New Jersey, which is just 6-15 in its last 21 home games versus the Bruins. That includes a 3-9 mark in the Devils’ last 12 games in Jersey when playing the Bruins.

Bruins vs. Devils NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS +105