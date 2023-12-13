Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NHL Articles

    Bruins vs. Devils NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Bruins vs. Devils
    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on January 02, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Is Boston the perfect play as a road underdog in Wednesday night’s Bruins vs. Devils matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET? The Bruins have owned the Devils in previous meetings between the two teams.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    025 Boston Bruins (+105) at 026 New Jersey Devils (-126); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 12, 2023

    Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

    TV: TNT

    Bruins vs. Devils Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Bruins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Boston Bruins DFS SPIN

    David Pastrnak provided two goals and registered an assist in Boston’s 5-3 victory over Arizona on Saturday. Pastrnak’s helper was recorded with the man advantage. This was his third multi-point showing over his last five appearances. He’s up to 16 goals and 39 points in 26 contests this campaign, including 16 power-play points. Pastrnak should continue to play at an elite level while serving on Boston’s top line and first power-play unit.

    New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

    Nico Hischier supplied two goals in a 4-2 victory over Calgary on Saturday. Hischier provided the Devils’ first marker of the contest early in the second period, and his second tally came on an empty net to complete New Jersey’s 4-2 win. It was Hischier’s first multi-goal game and his third multi-point effort of the campaign. He’s up to six goals and 11 points in 14 outings this season, including two markers and four points over his last three games.

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of New Jersey’s last 14 games at home.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of New Jersey’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Atlantic Division.

    Boston are 24-4 SU in their last 28 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division.

    Boston are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division.

    Bruins vs. Devils Betting Prediction

    Take Boston. The Bruins are 35-12 in their last 47 games against the devils, which includes an 8-3 record in their last 11 meetings between these two teams. Boston has also won six straight against New Jersey, which is just 6-15 in its last 21 home games versus the Bruins. That includes a 3-9 mark in the Devils’ last 12 games in Jersey when playing the Bruins.

    Bruins vs. Devils NHL Prediction: BOSTON BRUINS +105

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com