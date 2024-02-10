Blues vs. Sabres NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Blues will return to action for the first time since the NHL All-Star Break when they visit the Sabres at 1:00 p.m. ET. Will St. Louis cash as an underdog or is there a better bet in today’s Blues vs. Sabres matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

053 St. Louis Blues (+112) at 054 Buffalo Sabres (-134); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Blues vs. Sabres: Public Bettors Siding with Buffalo

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Sabres moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Faulk Placed on Injured Reserve

Justin Faulk (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is regarded as week-to-week, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Faulk hasn’t been in the lineup since Jan. 23, so he can be activated whenever he’s healthy. He has two goals, 19 points, 47 hits and 77 blocks in 40 outings in 2023-24. With Faulk still unavailable, Tyler Tucker might get some work with the Blues.

Thompson Scores Power-Play Goal in Loss

Tage Thompson scored a power-play goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the Stars. He tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period with a one-timer from the faceoff dot, but it was the only offense the Sabres could muster. Thompson managed only one assist in the seven games prior to the All-Star break, so Tuesday’s tally is a good sign he could be about to heat up again. It’s been a disappointing campaign for the 26-year-old overall — through 40 contests he’s produced just 15 goals and 29 points.

Blues vs. Sabres Betting Trends:

The Blues are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

The Sabres are 5-16 SU in their last 21 games against St. Louis

The Blues are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games against Buffalo

The Sabres are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the Central Division

Blues vs. Sabres Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in four out of the Blues’ last five games overall, is 8-0 in their last eight games versus the Sabres and are 4-1 in their last five games on the road. On the other side, the total has gone over is 15-6 in their last 21 games played in the month of February.

Blues vs. Sabres Prediction: OVER 6.5