Blues vs. Predators Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The over has been profitable in previous Blues vs. Predators matchups. With the total sitting at just 5.5 goals for Thursday night’s installment from Bridgestone Arena, is the over the best bet tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

015 St. Louis Blues (+160) at 016 Nashville Predators (-194); o/u 5.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Blues vs. Predators: Public Bettors Backing Nashville

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Predators’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Binnington stops 36 shots in OT win

Jordan Binnington turned aside 36 of 38 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Oilers on Monday. Binnington was stellar Monday, holding Edmonton to two goals on 38 shots, including 26 over the final two frames, en route to an eventual overtime win. Binnington’s now won three of his last four outings, posting a .918 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 30-year-old Binnington is 27-19-4 with a .913 save percentage and 2.82 GAA this season. The Blues are back in action Thursday on the road in Nashville.

Saros gets no help in loss vs. Bruins

Juuse Saros allowed two goals on 31 shots in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to the Bruins. The third goal was an empty-netter. Saros and Linus Ullmark had quite the goalie duel until Charlie Coyle scored on a shorthanded rush at 13:18 of the third period. This was Saros’ second regulation loss in a row after he went 14 games without one. He’s at 32-23-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 59 contests. The Predators’ next game is Thursday versus the Blues

Blues vs. Predators Betting Trends:

Blues are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Predators are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games

Blues are 3-13 SU in their last 16 games when playing on the road against Nashville

Predators are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games at home

Blues vs. Predators Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 10-2 in the Blues’ last 12 games against the Predators, is 5-2 in their last seven games at Bridgestone Arena and has hit in five out of St. Louis’ last seven games when playing on a Thursday. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the Predators’ last seven games against a Western Conference foe and is 18-7 in their last 25 games against a foe from the Central Division.

Blues vs. Predators Prediction: OVER 5.5