Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Blues vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Blues vs. Maple Leafs

    Despite being listed as heavy underdogs, is St. Louis the play in Tuesday night’s Blues vs. Maple Leafs matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    017 St. Louis Blues (+168) at 018 Toronto Maple Leafs (-205); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

    Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Blues vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Favor Toronto on Tuesday

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Schenn Heating up for Blues

    Brayden Schenn recorded an assist, a blocked shot and three shots on goal during Sunday’s 7-2 win over the Canadiens. Schenn started the season on a concerningly slow pace of just 16 points through 38 games. That said, the 32-year-old center has turned things around of late. He racked up 13 points across the last 13 games. He’s on pace to fall short of last year’s 65-point mark, but with 13 goals so far, he could certainly reach the 20-goal threshold for the eighth time in his career.

    Rielly Offered in-Person Hearing

    The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday that Morgan Rielly was offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa’s Ridly Greig in Saturday’s contest. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the NHL’s New York office. An in-person hearing opens the possibility for Rielly to be suspended for six or more games. The 29-year-old blueliner was assessed a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct at 19:54 of the third period in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Senators. Rielly has generated seven goals, 43 points, 132 shots on net and 95 blocked shots over 50 games this season.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games against Toronto

    The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of St. Louis’ last 8 games when playing as the underdog

    Blues vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

    Take St. Louis. The Blues are 21-9 in their last 30 games against the Maple Leafs and are 17-3-1 in their last 21 road games versus Toronto, which includes a perfect 6-0 mark over their last six games at Scotiabank Arena. The Blues are also 7-1 in their last eight games overall, are 5-0 in their last five road games and are 5-0 in their last five games as an underdog.

    Blues vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES +168

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com