Blues vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Despite being listed as heavy underdogs, is St. Louis the play in Tuesday night’s Blues vs. Maple Leafs matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

017 St. Louis Blues (+168) at 018 Toronto Maple Leafs (-205); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Blues vs. Maple Leafs: Public Bettors Favor Toronto on Tuesday

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Schenn Heating up for Blues

Brayden Schenn recorded an assist, a blocked shot and three shots on goal during Sunday’s 7-2 win over the Canadiens. Schenn started the season on a concerningly slow pace of just 16 points through 38 games. That said, the 32-year-old center has turned things around of late. He racked up 13 points across the last 13 games. He’s on pace to fall short of last year’s 65-point mark, but with 13 goals so far, he could certainly reach the 20-goal threshold for the eighth time in his career.

Rielly Offered in-Person Hearing

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced Sunday that Morgan Rielly was offered an in-person hearing for cross-checking Ottawa’s Ridly Greig in Saturday’s contest. The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the NHL’s New York office. An in-person hearing opens the possibility for Rielly to be suspended for six or more games. The 29-year-old blueliner was assessed a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct at 19:54 of the third period in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Senators. Rielly has generated seven goals, 43 points, 132 shots on net and 95 blocked shots over 50 games this season.

Blues vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games against Toronto

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’ last 6 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 7 of St. Louis’ last 8 games when playing as the underdog

Blues vs. Maple Leafs Betting Prediction

Take St. Louis. The Blues are 21-9 in their last 30 games against the Maple Leafs and are 17-3-1 in their last 21 road games versus Toronto, which includes a perfect 6-0 mark over their last six games at Scotiabank Arena. The Blues are also 7-1 in their last eight games overall, are 5-0 in their last five road games and are 5-0 in their last five games as an underdog.

Blues vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES +168