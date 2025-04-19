Blues vs. Jets Game 1 NHL Playoffs Prediction:

​The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs commence with a compelling Western Conference First Round matchup as the St. Louis Blues visit the Winnipeg Jets for Game 1 on Saturday, April 19, at 6:00 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre. The game will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, and Max. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Blues vs. Jets Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup

St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 19, 2025

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Jets are -205 moneyline favorites for this Game 1 matchup. The Blues, meanwhile, are +170 moneyline underdogs. As for the total, it currently sits at 5.5 goals.

Blues vs. Jets Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Love Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Team Overviews

Winnipeg Jets (56–22–4, 116 points)

The Jets enter the playoffs as the NHL’s top team, having secured the Presidents’ Trophy. They boast a formidable home record of 30–7–4 and have been lauded for their consistent performance throughout the season.

St. Louis Blues (44–30–8, 96 points)

The Blues clinched the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, highlighted by a remarkable 19–4–3 run since mid-February. This surge included a franchise-record 12-game winning streak, propelling them into the postseason.

Season Series Recap

The Jets held the upper hand during the regular season, winning three of four meetings against the Blues. Notably, Winnipeg ended St. Louis’s 12-game winning streak with a 3–1 victory on April 7. ​

Key Players to Watch

Connor Hellebuyck (Jets)

A Vezina Trophy contender, Hellebuyck led the league with a 2.15 goals-against average during the final stretch of the season. His performance will be pivotal for Winnipeg’s playoff aspirations.

Jordan Binnington (Blues)

Binnington, instrumental in the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup run, has regained form, contributing to the team’s late-season success. His experience and resilience in high-stakes games make him a crucial asset.

Notable Storylines

Coaching Impact: Jim Montgomery’s midseason appointment as head coach revitalized the Blues, instilling a system that led to their impressive turnaround.

Family Rivalry: This series marks the first playoff meeting between brothers Brayden (Blues) and Luke Schenn (Jets), adding a familial subplot to the contest.

Locker Room Charm: The Blues have embraced “Jobu,” a replica voodoo doll from the film “Major League,” as a good-luck charm, reminiscent of their 2019 championship run.

Blues vs. Jets Game 1 Betting Prediction

While the Jets are favored, the Blues’ momentum and playoff experience could make this a tightly contested series. The goaltending duel between Hellebuyck and Binnington is expected to be a focal point in Game 1. I like Binnington to steal Game 1 for the Blues.

Blues vs. Jets Game 1 Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES +170