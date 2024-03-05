Blues vs. Islanders NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Blues have won back-to-back games but will they make it three straight when they take on the Islanders at 7:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a smarter play in tonight’s Blues vs. Islanders matchup from New York?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

029 St. Louis Blues (+136) at 030 New York Islanders (-164); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

TV: ESPN+/Hulu

Blues vs. Islanders: Bettors Favoring New York as Home Fave

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Islanders moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Binnington Comes up big for Blues

Jordan Binnington stopped 40 of 41 shots during Monday’s 2-1 shootout win over Philadelphia. With the Blues’ postseason aspirations on the line, Binnington has been playing admirably in recent starts. While he allowed four goals on 14 shots against Detroit on Feb. 24, that’s his lone poor outing in his last five games. He’s stopped 132 of 137 shots for a .964 save percentage over the other four contests in that span.

Sorokin Starting on Tuesday vs. Blues

Ilya Sorokin will protect the home net Tuesday against St. Louis, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports. Sorokin has stopped 74 of 80 shots during his three-game winning streak. Through 44 games played this season, he has provided a 20-13-11 record with two shutouts, a 3.06 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Blues rank 26th in the league this campaign with 2.87 goals per contest.

Blues vs. Islanders Betting Trends:

St. Louis is 1-4 SU in their last 5 games on the road

NY Islanders is 2-6 SU in their last 8 games at home

St. Louis is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against NY Islanders

NY Islanders is 7-17 SU in their last 24 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Blues vs. Islanders Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Blues’ last seven games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games when playing on the road versus the Islanders and has cashed in seven out of their last nine non-conference games. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Islanders’ last six games against a non-conference foe, is 5-2 in their last seven games against a Central Division opponent and is 5-2 in the Blues’ last seven games when they’re listed as the underdog.

Blues vs. Islanders Prediction: UNDER 5.5