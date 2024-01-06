Blues vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Fresh off an upset victory over Vancouver, is St. Louis a live underdog in Saturday night’s Blues vs. Hurricanes matchup? The puck will drop at 8:00 p.m. ET from PNC Arena.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

049 St. Louis Blues (+158) at 050 Carolina Hurricanes (-192); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Blues vs. Hurricanes Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Hurricanes moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

Robert Thomas tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Vancouver. Thomas set up Colton Parayko’s tally in the first period before adding a goal in the final frame, beating Thatcher Demko from the slot for his third marker in as many games, putting St. Louis ahead 2-1. The 24-year-old Thomas has been on a tear, tallying six goals and 14 points in his last nine contests. Overall, he’s up to 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) through 37 games this season.

Carolina Hurricanes DFS SPIN

Brent Burns scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Friday’s 6-2 win over the Capitals. The veteran blueliner kicked off a comeback from a 2-0 deficit early in the second period, sneaking in off the point and tapping home a slick feed from Andrei Svechnikov. Burns flipped the switch after Christmas — he has three multi-point performances in the last five games, racking up three goals and nine points over that stretch, to break out of a slump that had seen him manage just two helpers over his prior 11 contests.

Blues vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Trends

St. Louis is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of St. Louis’s last 6 games

Carolina is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Carolina’s last 7 games at home

Blues vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Take the under, which is 5-1 in the Blues’ last six games overall. The total has also fallen under in nine out of St. Louis’ last 12 road games and is 8-3 in its last 11 games when facing an opponent in the Metropolitan Division. Finally, the under is a perfect five-for-five in the Blues’ last five games when listed as the underdog and is 12-5 in the Hurricanes’ last 17 home games when playing on a Saturday.

Blues vs. Hurricanes NHL Prediction: UNDER 6.5