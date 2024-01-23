Blues vs. Flames NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team listed as heavy favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday night’s Blues vs. Flames matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 St. Louis Blues (+140) at 060 Calgary Flames (-170); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, AB

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Blues vs. Flames: Public Bettors Love Calgary on Tuesday Night

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Flames moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Binnington Earns Second Shutout of Season

Jordan Binnington recorded an 18-save shutout in Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Capitals. After posting a loss to Washington on Thursday, Binnington rebounded Saturday, albeit in a contest where he didn’t have a ton to do. His teammates gave him a strong defensive effort as the Capitals could not muster double-digit shots in any period, including only four in the third frame. The 30-year-old netminder is now 15-12-2 on the season with a .906 save percentage. The Blues start a three-game road trip this Tuesday in Calgary.

Markstrom Ready to Return for Flames

Jacob Markstrom (lower body) will be available for Tuesday’s home matchup against St. Louis, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan. Markstrom’s return from a three-game absence resulted in Dustin Wolf being sent back to AHL Calgary on Sunday. The 33-year-old Markstrom has a 13-11-2 record this season with one shutout, a 2.59 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 26 appearances. Calgary has not confirmed a starting goalie yet for Tuesday’s contest.

Blues vs. Flames Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games when playing on the road against Calgary

The over/under has gone UNDER in 8 of St. Louis’ last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Calgary’s last 10 games at home

Blues vs. Flames Betting Prediction

Take St. Louis. The Blues have won nine out of their last 11 games versus the Flames and are 10-4 in their last 14 road contests versus Calgary. The Blues have also won four out of their last five games against a conference opponent.

Blues vs. Flames Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES +140