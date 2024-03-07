Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Blues vs. Devils NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Blues vs. Devils

    The Blues vs. Devils matchup will be featured on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET. With New Jersey listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the top bet in tonight’s matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    061 St. Louis Blues (+155) at 062 New Jersey Devils (-188); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

    Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

    TV: ESPN

    Blues vs. Devils: Public Bettors Favor New Jersey

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Hofer Handed Loss on Tuesday

    Joel Hofer stopped 29 of 32 shots in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Islanders. The fourth goal was an empty-netter. The Blues struck first, getting a two-goal lead in the second period, but the Islanders bounced back with four consecutive goals, three on Hofer, for the win. This is now four losses in a row for Hofer and he has not won a game since Feb. 10. Hofer is an intriguing young goalie with upside, but the uncertainty surrounding his playing time and the struggles of the Blues make him a risky play in most fantasy leagues.

    Hughes Adds Two Points in Tuesday’s Loss

    Jack Hughes scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Panthers. It’s the third multi-point performance in the last four games for Hughes. The 22-year-old is back in form after missing about a month with an upper-body injury at the beginning of 2024 — over the last 12 contests he’s collected six goals and 14 points.

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 7 of St. Louis’ last 10 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of St. Louis’ last 5 games against an opponent in the Metropolitan Division

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 6 games when playing as the favourite

    Blues vs. Devils Betting Prediction

    Take St. Louis. The Blues are 18-4 in their last 22 games against the Devils and are 9-3 in their last 12 games when playing on the road versus New Jersey. The Blues are also 8-3 in their last 11 games played in March and are 9-2 in their last 11 games played on Thursday. On the other side, the Devils are just 2-6 in their last eight games overall, are 3-9 in their last 12 games played in March and are 2-5 in their last seven home games played on a Thursday.

    Blues vs. Devils Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES +155

