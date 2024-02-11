Blues vs. Canadiens NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Fresh off their 3-1 victory over the Sabres on Saturday, will the Blues post back-to-back victories when they take on Montreal at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday? Or is there an even better bet for today’s Blues vs. Canadiens matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

079 St. Louis Blues (-126) at 080 Montreal Canadiens (+105); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Blues vs. Canadiens: Public Bettors Love St. Louis as Road Favorite

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Blues moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Blues Place Faulk on Injured Reserve

Justin Faulk (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is regarded as week-to-week, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Faulk hasn’t been in the lineup since Jan. 23, so he can be activated whenever he’s healthy. He has two goals, 19 points, 47 hits and 77 blocks in 40 outings in 2023-24. With Faulk still unavailable, Tyler Tucker might get some work with the Blues.

Allen Expected to Start on Sunday

Jake Allen will start at home against the Blues on Sunday. Allen has a 5-9-3 record, 3.43 GAA and .901 save percentage in 17 contests this season. He’s allowed at least three goals in each of his last five outings. Sam Montembeault started the front end of Montreal’s back-to-back set Saturday against the Stars, leaving Allen a comparatively easier matchup against a Blues team that’s averaging 2.84 goals per game — seventh-fewest in the NHL.

Blues vs. Canadiens Betting Trends:

The Blues are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

Montreal is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

St. Louis is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Montreal

The Canadiens are 5-13 SU in their last 18 games at home

Blues vs. Canadiens Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over has cashed in five of out of the previous seven games between these two teams. The total has also gone over in four out of the Blues’ last five road games and is 4-1 in the Habs’ last five games when they face an opponent from the Central Division. Finally, the over is 10-4 in the Canadiens’ last 14 games played on a Sunday and is 8-3 in their last 11 home games when facing an opponent on a Sunday.

Blues vs. Canadiens Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES -126