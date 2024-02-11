Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Blues vs. Canadiens NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Blues vs. Canadiens

    Fresh off their 3-1 victory over the Sabres on Saturday, will the Blues post back-to-back victories when they take on Montreal at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday? Or is there an even better bet for today’s Blues vs. Canadiens matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    079 St. Louis Blues (-126) at 080 Montreal Canadiens (+105); o/u 6.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

    Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Blues vs. Canadiens: Public Bettors Love St. Louis as Road Favorite

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 74% of bets are on the Blues moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Blues Place Faulk on Injured Reserve

    Justin Faulk (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is regarded as week-to-week, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Faulk hasn’t been in the lineup since Jan. 23, so he can be activated whenever he’s healthy. He has two goals, 19 points, 47 hits and 77 blocks in 40 outings in 2023-24. With Faulk still unavailable, Tyler Tucker might get some work with the Blues.

    Allen Expected to Start on Sunday

    Jake Allen will start at home against the Blues on Sunday. Allen has a 5-9-3 record, 3.43 GAA and .901 save percentage in 17 contests this season. He’s allowed at least three goals in each of his last five outings. Sam Montembeault started the front end of Montreal’s back-to-back set Saturday against the Stars, leaving Allen a comparatively easier matchup against a Blues team that’s averaging 2.84 goals per game — seventh-fewest in the NHL.

    The Blues are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

    Montreal is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

    St. Louis is 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Montreal

    The Canadiens are 5-13 SU in their last 18 games at home

    Blues vs. Canadiens Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over has cashed in five of out of the previous seven games between these two teams. The total has also gone over in four out of the Blues’ last five road games and is 4-1 in the Habs’ last five games when they face an opponent from the Central Division. Finally, the over is 10-4 in the Canadiens’ last 14 games played on a Sunday and is 8-3 in their last 11 home games when facing an opponent on a Sunday.

    Blues vs. Canadiens Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES -126

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com