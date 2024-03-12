Blues vs. Bruins NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Will St. Louis cash as an underdog in Monday night’s Blues vs. Bruins matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there more value in the total tonight when the two teams square off at TD Garden?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

039 St. Louis Blues (+188) at 040 Boston Bruins (-230); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 12, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Blues vs. Bruins: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Blues moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Binnington Stops 35 in Loss to Rangers

Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 39 shots in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Rangers. Binnington allowed a pair of goals in the opening period and two more power-play markers in the third, while the Blues failed to crack Igor Shesterkin at the other end of the ice in a 4-0 loss. The 30-year-old netminder had been sharp of late despite limited support offensively, going 2-1-1 with a .939 save percentage in four starts coming into Saturday’s outing. Overall, Binnington is 22-18-3 with a .911 save percentage and 2.86 GAA this season. St. Louis will look to end a three-game losing skid on the road Monday versus the Bruins.

Pastrnak Nets Third Straight 40-Goal Season

David Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Penguins. Pastrnak pushed the Bruins up 1-0 early in the second period with a one-timer from the high slot. He became the fourth Bruins player to have four 40-goal seasons, joining Phil Esposito (seven times), Rick Middleton (five) and Cam Neely (four). Pasta sits fourth in NHL scoring with 93 points, and his 40 goals put him in a tie with Nathan MacKinnon for fourth overall.

Blues vs. Bruins Betting Trends:

St. Louis is 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

Boston is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against St. Louis

St. Louis is 1-7 SU in their last 8 games on the road

Boston is 63-23 SU in their last 86 games at home

Blues vs. Bruins Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Blues’ last six games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games on the road and is 5-1 in their last six games when playing on the road versus Boston. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Bruins’ last 11 games played in March and is 5-1 in Boston’s last six home games when playing on a Monday.

Blues vs. Bruins Prediction: UNDER 5.5