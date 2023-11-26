    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Blues vs. Blackhawks

    Will the Blackhawks pull off the upset at home against the Blues on Sunday afternoon from United Center? Or is visiting St. Louis the right side of this Blues vs. Blackhawks contest today?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    003 St. Louis Blues (-160) at 004 Chicago Blackhawks (+132); o/u 6.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    TV: NHL Network

    Blues vs. Blackhawks Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Blackhawks moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

    Jordan Binnington surrendered four goals on 20 shots in relief of Joel Hofer in an 8-3 loss to the Predators on Friday. Yikes. The Blues started okay, but they froze at about the six-minute mark of the first and were never able to thaw their game. Neither Binnington, who entered the game in the second frame, or Hofer can be blamed for the outcome.

    Chicago Blackhawks DFS SPIN

    Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 shots in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs. Toronto grabbed a 3-1 lead early in the second period, but Soderblom shut the door the rest of the way and got rewarded when Kevin Korchinski banged home the OT winner. It’s only the netminder’s second win of the season, with his first coming back on Oct. 16, and Soderblom has given up at least three goals in six straight starts, leaving him with a 3.74 GAA and an .885 save percentage.

    St. Louis is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Chicago

    St. Louis is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Chicago

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Chicago’s last 6 games when playing at home against St. Louis

    Chicago is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games at home

    Blues vs. Blackhawks Betting Prediction

    Take St. Louis. The Blues are 10-2 straight up in their last 12 games against the Blackhawks, who are just 1-12 in their last 13 games when facing an opponent from the Central Division. Chicago is also 8-24 in its last 32 games, which includes a mark of just 1-5 in its last six contests. The Blackhawks haven’t even been good at the United Center, where they’ve dropped eight of their last 10 and 32 out of their last 45.

    Blues vs. Blackhawks NHL Prediction: ST. LOUIS BLUES -160

