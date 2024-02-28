Blue Jackets vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The moneylines in Wednesday night’s Blue Jackets vs. Rangers matchup offer little value. What’s the best bet when it comes to the 6.5-goal total? The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight from Madison Square Garden.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 Columbus Blue Jackets (+210) at 026 New York Rangers (-260); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Gaudreau Produces Pair of Apples in Win

Johnny Gaudreau assisted on two goals during Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Rangers. The diminutive winger still hasn’t matched the huge offensive numbers he posted in Calgary during his two-season tenure with Columbus. A career-low 7.0 shooting percentage in 2023-24 hasn’t helped, but it’s possible that positive regression will come for Gaudreau before the season ends. He has made up for the lack of finishing touch with playmaking skills recently, racking up one goal and 13 points over his last 10 games.

Panarin Adds Another Goal in Loss to Columbus

Artemi Panarin scored a goal on three shots during Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Columbus. Panarin continues to be one of the NHL’s most productive forwards this season, with 33 goals and 79 points. He’s been remarkably consistent all year, having been held without a point in back-to-back games only once. Since going three games without a point from Nov. 20-24, Panarin has marked the scoresheet in all but nine subsequent games.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Betting Trends:

Blue Jackets are 18-56 SU in their last 74 games on the road

Rangers are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games

Blue Jackets are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference

Rangers are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games at home

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in nine out of the Blue Jackets’ last 12 games against a conference opponent, is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division and is 5-1 in their last six games when playing as an underdog. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Rangers’ last five games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home games and is 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the Metropolitan Division.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Prediction: UNDER 6.5