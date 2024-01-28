Blue Jackets vs. Kraken NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

While there’s little to no value when it comes to the moneyline on either side, is there a sound bet for Sunday’s Blue Jackets vs. Kraken matchup when it comes to the total? The puck will drop at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight from Seattle.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

9:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 28, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Kraken: Public Bettors All Over Home Favorite

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Kraken moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Gaudreau Notches Power Play Assist in Loss

Johnny Gaudreau notched a power-play assist in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks. Gaudreau set up a Kirill Marchenko tally in the second period. With five assists and no goals over his last 11 contests, Gaudreau is not living up to expectations in a top-line role. The winger has 30 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 48 appearances. That puts him on pace to fall short of the 74-point campaign he had in 2022-23, which was considered a disappointment.

Schwartz Picks up Assist in 700th Game

Jaden Schwartz notched an assist and three shots on goal in Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. Schwartz was considered a game-time decision Friday, but he was able to suit up for his 700th career appearance against the only other team he’s played for in the NHL. The winger celebrated the occasion with a helper on Brian Dumoulin’s first-period marker. With a point in each of the last two games, Schwartz is again finding traction on offense. He’s at 10 goals, 11 assists, 68 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 32 appearances.

Blue Jackets vs. Kraken Betting Trends:

Columbus are 12-31 SU in their last 43 games

Seattle are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

Columbus are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games on the road

Blue Jackets vs. Kraken Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Kraken’s last seven games at home and has hit in five out of Seattle’s last six games played on a Sunday. Put those two trends together and the under has been profitable, as well. The total has gone under in eight out of the Kraken’s last 11 home games played on a Sunday, which includes a 7-1 mark in the last eight instances.

Blue Jackets vs. Kraken Prediction: UNDER 6.5