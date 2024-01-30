Blue Jackets vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With red-hot St. Louis listed as large moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Blue Jackets vs. Blues matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

061 Columbus Blue Jackets (+155) at 062 St. Louis Blues (-184); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

TV: NHL Network

Blue Jackets vs. Blues: Public Bettors Love Red-hot St. Louis

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Blues moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Fantilli Won’t Play Tuesday vs. Blues

Adam Fantilli (leg) won’t play Tuesday versus the Blues after being cut by a skate blade in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Seattle. Fantiili will be evaluated further after the team returns home from St. Louis. The 19-year-old rookie has compiled 12 goals, 27 points, 115 shots on net and 46 hits over 49 games this season. With Fantilli unavailable, Jack Roslovic could play in Tuesday’s contest.

Thomas Has Points in Five Straight Games

Robert Thomas dished out an assist, three shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 24:04 of ice time in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win versus the Kings. The 24-year-old center has proven he’s a true No. 1 center this season now that Ryan O’Reilly is in Nashville. Thomas has averaged 20:59 of ice time this season, recording 17 goals and 52 points — 10 on the power play — through 48 games. He’s currently riding a five-game point streak with one game to play before the All-Star Game, which he will participate in.

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Betting Trends:

Columbus are 12-32 SU in their last 44 games

St. Louis are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

Columbus are 6-23 SU in their last 29 games on the road

St. Louis are 22-5 SU in their last 27 games when playing at home against Columbus

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Betting Prediction

Take the over. The total has gone over in five out of the Blues’ last six games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games versus Columbus and is 4-1 in their last five home games against the Blue Jackets. On the other side, the over is 7-2 in the Blue Jackets’ last nine games against an opponent from the Central Division and has cashed in seven out of their last 10 games when playing on the road on a Tuesday.

Blue Jackets vs. Blues Prediction: OVER 6.5