Blackhawks vs. Sabres NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Blackhawks vs. Sabres matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET will be Wednesday night’s featured TNT game. With Buffalo listed as heavy moneyline favorites and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet tonight at KeyBank Center?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

045 Chicago Blackhawks (+230) at 046 Buffalo Sabres (-285); 6.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 16, 2024

KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

TV: TNT

Blackhawks vs. Sabres: Public Bettors Throwing Money Behind Buffalo

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Sabres moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Mrazek Stellar in Shootout Win vs. Sharks

Petr Mrazek stopped 37 of 38 shots in Tuesday’s 2-1 shootout victory over the Sharks. Mrazek held San Jose off the board until Ryan Carpenter’s tally 5:13 into the third period that tied the contest 1-1. The 31-year-old netminder would ultimately hang on in a nine-round shootout, snapping a three-game losing skid. Despite dropping his previous three starts, Mrazek has now held opponents to just seven goals over his last four outings. He improved to 11-16-1 with a .907 save percentage and a 3.04 GAA this season.

Luukkonen Blanks Sharks on Monday

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 28 shots he faced in Monday’s 3-0 win over San Jose. Luukkonen recorded his second shutout of the season with the first coming against Colorado just before Halloween. The 24-year-old netminder has started three straight games and four of the last five, moving past Devon Levi on the Buffalo depth chart, and he’s earned the top job by allowing just five goals on 120 shots (.958 save percentage) during those outings. However, he sports a less impressive 2.77 GAA and .906 save percentage to match his 10-9-2 record overall this season.

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Betting Trends: Buffalo has struggled vs. Chicago

Buffalo is 5-16 SU in its last 21 games against Chicago.

Chicago is 0-15 SU in its last 15 games on the road.

The Blackhawks are 3-19 SU in their last 22 games on the road.

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has fallen under in eight out of the Blackhawks’ last 11 games, is 4-1 in their last five road contests and 7-1 in their last eight games played in the month of January. On the other side, the under is 7-2 in the Sabres’ last nine games against an opponent from the Central Division.

Blackhawks vs. Sabres Prediction: UNDER 6.5