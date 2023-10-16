Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

With Toronto listed as massive home favorites over Chicago and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs matchup? The puck will drop at Scotiabank Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

059 Chicago Blackhawks (+275) at 060 Toronto Maple Leafs (-350); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, October 16, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Maple Leafs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago Blackhawks DFS SPIN

Taylor Hall (shoulder) expects to play Monday against Toronto, Mark Masters of TSN reports. Hall was a full participant in Sunday’s practice after suffering a shoulder injury in Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to Boston. He didn’t play in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against Montreal, but the 31-year-old winger is poised to return Monday. Per Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago, Hall skated alongside Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato during Sunday’s session.

Toronto Maple Leafs DFS SPIN

Joseph Woll will guard the home crease Monday against the Blackhawks, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports. Ilya Samsonov has been shaky to open the season, allowing nine goals through his first two games. The 25-year-old Woll is set to make his first start of the season after going 6-1-0 with a .932 save percentage in limited action last year. With Matt Murray (hip) expected to miss the majority of the season, Woll is firmly entrenched as Toronto’s backup netminder, though he could eventually see an expanded workload if Samsonov continues to struggle.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Chicago’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Toronto

Chicago is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Toronto

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 5 games when playing at home against Chicago

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Toronto’s last 8 games when playing Chicago

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs NHL Betting Prediction

Take the under. I realize I’m taking the under in a Toronto Maple Leafs game while Auston Matthews has come out of the gates like a bat out of hell, but I don’t see Chicago keeping pace tonight. After hanging four goals on the Penguins in their season-opener, the Blackhawks mustered a combined three goals in their next two games against Boston and Montreal, respectively. The Hawks just don’t have the scoring depth.

Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs NHL Prediction: BLACKHAWKS/MAPLE LEAFS UNDER 6.5