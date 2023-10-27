Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Odds & Prediction

Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks will take on the Golden Knights in Vegas at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday night. With the total sitting at just 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet in this Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

057 Chicago Blackhawks (+250) at 058 Vegas Golden Knights (-315); o/u 5.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 26, 2023

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: NHL Network

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Flyers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Chicago Blackhawks DFS SPIN

Petr Mrazek stopped 40 of 43 shots in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to the Bruins. It was an impressive effort from Mrazek against Boston’s offensive battery. However, the Blackhawks failed to provide him with any support in the shutout loss. The 31-year-old Mrazek is now 1-3-0 with a solid .925 percentage despite facing 40 or more shots in three out of his first four starts. While Mrazek has solidified the starting job in Chicago, he’ll be hard to rely on for fantasy purposes behind a porous Blackhawks defense.

Vegas Golden Knights DFS SPIN

Jonathan Marchessault logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Flyers. Marchessault helped out on Ivan Barbashev’s first-period goal. The helper was Marchessault’s first of the season to go with his three goals through seven outings. The winger has added 23 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating. He could still tap into a bit more offense when his playmaking improves, but Marchessault’s high shot volume and sneaky physical play help keep him useful in most fantasy formats.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Chicago’s last 5 games on the road

Chicago is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Vegas

Vegas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Vegas is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights NHL Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in six out of Chicago’s last seven games and is 5-2 in Vegas’ last seven games. When the Golden Knights has been at home, the under is 4-1 in their last five games. This current season, the under is also 5-2 in Vegas’ contests. Finally, the under has hit in five of the Blackhawks’ last six games on the road.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights NHL Prediction: UNDER 5.5