Blackhawks vs. Devils NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The over/under in Friday night’s Blackhawks vs. Devils matchup sits at 6.5 goals. Despite the high total, is the over still a safe bet when these two teams square off at 7:00 p.m. ET from Prudential Center in New Jersey?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

029 Chicago Blackhawks (+280) at 030 New Jersey Devils (-360); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 5, 2024

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Devils Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Devils moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Chicago Blackhawks DFS SPIN

Connor Bedard registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the Stars.

Bedard saw a five-game point streak end Friday against the Stars, but he was able to get back on the scoresheet in the rematch. The rookie center finished December with five goals and 10 assists over 15 appearances. He’s still leading the rookie points race with 33, including eight on the power play, through 36 outings. Bedard has added 115 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-19 rating this season.

New Jersey Devils DFS SPIN

Jack Hughes supplied a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Ottawa on Friday. Hughes found the back of the net with the man advantage midway through the first period to tie the game at 1-1 and then registered an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal late in the same frame.

Hughes’ second helper was on Tyler Toffoli’s even-strength tally. He has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last five contests, giving him a goal and six points over that stretch. Through 29 appearances this year, he’s provided 15 goals and 43 points. Although the 22-year-old’s current pace of 1.48 points per game is likely to dip a touch as the campaign wears on, he should continue to produce at an impressive rate as a member of New Jersey’s top line and first power-play unit.

Blackhawks vs. Devils NHL Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Chicago’s last 6 games when playing New Jersey

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Chicago’s last 6 games on the road

New Jersey is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games when playing Chicago

The total has gone OVER in 5 of New Jersey’s last 6 games

Blackhawks vs. Devils Betting Prediction

Take the over, which cashed in five of New Jersey’s last six games. The total has also gone over in 14 of the Devils’ last 20 home games and in nine of their last 12 contests against an opponent from the Central Division. The over is 9-3 in New Jersey’s last 12 games played in January, as well.

Granted, the Blackhawks haven’t been scoring much of late. They were held to one goal in their most recent loss (4-1 to the Rangers) and were shutout in Nashville by the Predators on January 2. All-told, Chicago has been held to just two goals in its last three games. That said, over that same span, they’ve allowed 15 goals and haven’t surrendered fewer than three goals in four straight contests. If the Blackhawks can pick things up offensively tonight, then the over should cash easily.

Blackhawks vs. Devils NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5