    Blackhawks vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Blackhawks vs. Blues

    The total for Wednesday night’s Blackhawks vs. Blues matchup opened at 6 but dropped to 5.5 goals. Is the under the best bet tonight at Enterprise Center? Or will Chicago and St. Louis combine for enough goals to cash the over?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    027 Chicago Blackhawks (+184) at 028 St. Louis Blues (-225); o/u 5.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

    Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Blackhawks vs. Blues: Public Bettors Love St. Louis

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 81% of bets are on the Blues’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Mrazek set to start in St. Louis

    Petr Mrazek will start Wednesday on the road against St. Louis, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times. Mrazek had his best start of the season Saturday, stopping 42 of 44 shots in a 3-2 win over Dallas. The 32-year-old has quietly had a solid season, recording a .908 save percentage despite an 18-28-4 record behind a poor Blackhawks squad. The Blues are 23-13-2 at home this year, so this will be a tough road matchup for Mrazek.

    Neighbours still day-to-day

    Jake Neighbours (upper body) is still day-to-day, but he could return before the season is over, per Lou Korac of NHL.com. Neighbours has had a pretty solid season for St. Louis, recording 27 goals and 11 assists in 77 games played. If he’s able to return to action before the season ends, Neighbours should slot into a middle-six role to close out the year. He will be entering his fourth season in the league next year.

    Blackhakws are 14-37 SU in their last 51 games

    Blues are 12-3 SU in their last 15 games against Chicago

    Blackhawks are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games against St. Louis

    Blues are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games at home

    Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Blackhawks’ last six games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the Western Conference and is 15-6 in their last 21 games against a Central Division opponents. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Blues’ last 11 games at Enterprise Center and is 10-4 in their last 14 home games played on a Wednesday.

    Blackhawks vs. Blues Prediction: UNDER 5.5

