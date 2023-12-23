Close Menu
    Blackhawks vs. Blues NHL Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Blackhawks vs. Blues
    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 19: Seth Jones #4 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates with the puck against the New York Islanders during the second period at United Center on October 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

    Will the rivals score enough on Saturday night at Enterprise Center to cash the over for bettors in tonight’s Blackhawks vs. Blues matchup? Or is there a smarter play when it comes to this 8:00 p.m. ET matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    019 Chicago Blackhawks (+205) at 020 St. Louis Blues (-255); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 23, 2023

    Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Blackhawks vs. Blues Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Blues moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Chicago Blackhawks DFS SPIN

    Petr Mrazek stopped 23 of 27 shots in a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Friday. Mrazek surrendered three goals on 11 shots in the second period and was beaten a fourth time in the third frame. Montreal’s final goal was scored on an empty net. That defeat dropped Mrazek to 8-11-0 with a 3.09 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 21 contests.

    Those 2023-24 numbers are actually fairly solid when you consider he’s attempting to prop up the Blackhawks while they’re still in the early stages of their rebuild. However, that moral victory doesn’t alter the likelihood that he’ll finish the season with a sub-.500 winning percentage and a GAA around or above 3.00.

    St. Louis Blues DFS SPIN

    Jordan Kyrou scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday’s 4-1 win over Florida. He opened the scoring early in the second period, flipping the puck into a wide-open cage after a scramble around the Panthers’ crease.

    The Blues’ top line of Kyrou, Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich dominated the first two frames, combining for three goals and eight points, and Kyrou has come to life with two goals and six points over the last four contests. After a rough start to the campaign, the 25-year-old is up to seven goals and 23 points through 32 contests.

    Chicago is 13-5 ATS in its last 18 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of Chicago’s last 10 games when playing on the road against St. Louis

    St. Louis is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Chicago

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of St. Louis’s last 6 games at home

    Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which has hit in five out of the Blues’ last six home games. The total has also gone over in eight out of the Blues’ last 11 games when playing the Blackhawks at Enterprise Center and is 12-5 in St. Louis’ last 17 games when playing at home on a Saturday.

    Blackhawks vs. Blues NHL Prediction: OVER 6.5

