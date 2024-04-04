Avalanche vs. Wild NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Thursday night’s Avalanche vs. Wild matchup will drop the puck at 8:00 p.m. ET. With Colorado listed as heavy road favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the smart play tonight from Excel Energy Center?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

011 Colorado Avalanche (-162) at 012 Minnesota Wild (+134); o/u 6.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Wild: Public Bettors Backing Road Team

Nichushkin could be available by Friday

Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) will link up with the Avalanche on the road and might make his return Friday versus Edmonton, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports Wednesday. Nichushkin will meet up with the Avalanche in Minnesota, but he isn’t expected to participate in Thursday’s contest against the Wild. Still, this is an encouraging sign for the 29-year-old forward, who last played March 26. He has 26 goals and 50 points in 48 outings this season. When Nichushkin does rejoin the lineup, Jonathan Drouin might slide off the top line.

Fluery turns aside 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday’s win vs. Sens

Marc-Andre Fleury turned aside 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over the Senators. Fleury was excellent Tuesday, holding Ottawa to a pair of power-play goals en route to the one-goal victory, snapping a three-game losing streak. It’s a strong bounce-back effort from Fleury after the 39-year-old netminder allowed 10 goals on 43 shots in his last two outings. Fleury improves to 17-12-3 on the year with a .901 save percentage and 2.83 GAA. The Wild are back in action Thursday in a home matchup with Colorado.

Avalanche vs. Wild Betting Trends:

Avalanche are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Minnesota

Wild are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games at home

Avalanche are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Wild are 5-12 SU in their last 17 games against an opponent in the Central Division

Avalanche vs. Wild Betting Prediction

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Avalanche’s last seven games against the Wild, is 4-1 in their last five games played at Excel Energy Center and is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the Central Division. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Wild’s last 11 games overall, is 21-8 in their last 30 home games and is 6-2 in their last eight games against an opponent from the Western Conference.

Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction: UNDER 6.5