    NHL Articles

    Avalanche vs. Stars Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Avalanche vs. Stars

    The Avalanche vs. Stars series continues on Thursday night at 9:30 p.m. ET from Dallas. Following Dallas’ meltdown and Colorado’s comeback in Game 1, what’s the best bet in Game 2 tonight from American Airlines Center?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    047 Colorado Avalanche (+114) at 048 Dallas Stars (-137); o/u 6.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 9, 2024

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    TV: TNT

    Avalanche vs. Stars Game 2: Public Bettors Backing Dallas

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Stars’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    MacKinnon scores a goal in Game 1 comeback

    Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday’s 4-3 Game 1 overtime win over the Stars. MacKinnon set up Valeri Nichushkin’s power-play goal in the second period before scoring the tying goal 39 seconds into the third, snapping a loose puck past Jake Oettinger. MacKinnon has at least one point in all six postseason contests so far, and he’s recorded two points in four straight games. He’s up to three goals and 11 points so far in the playoffs.

    Oettinger allows four goals in Game 1 OT loss

    Jake Oettinger allowed four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday’s 4-3 Game 1 overtime loss to the Avalanche. Oettinger and the Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. However, Colorado would tie the game with a pair of power-play markers in the second and a Nathan MacKinnon goal 39 seconds into the third before Miles Wood beat Oettinger for the game-winner in overtime. It’s the first time that Oettinger’s allowed more than two goals in a game since the first game of the opening round against Vegas. The 25-year-old netminder now sports a .915 save percentage with a 2.15 GAA through eight postseason contests.

    The total has gone OVER in 11 of Colorado’s last 13 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 16 of Dallas’ last 22 games

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Colorado’s last 7 games against Dallas

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Dallas’ last 5 games when playing at home against Colorado

    Avalanche vs. Stars Game 2 Betting Prediction

    Take Colorado. The Avalanche are 6-1 in their last seven games overall, are 24-6 in their last 30 games against an opponent from the Western Conference and are 17-5 in their last 22 games against a foe from the Central Division. On the other side, the Stars are 3-8 in their last 11 games against the Avalanche and are just 3-8 in their last 11 home games versus Colorado.

    Avalanche vs. Stars Game 2 Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE +114

