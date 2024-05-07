Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Avalanche vs. Stars series begins Tuesday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. With the Stars listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the best bet on the board for this Game 1 Western Conference matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

035 Colorado Avalanche (+105) at 036 Dallas Stars (-126); o/u 6.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 7, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Avalanche’s moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

MacKinnon adds two helpers on seven shots

Nathan MacKinnon logged two assists, seven shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5. MacKinnon helped out on both of Mikko Rantanen’s tallies in the third period. Through five playoff outings, MacKinnon has racked up two goals, seven assists, 24 shots on net, five hits and a plus-5 rating. So far he’s served as more of a playmaker for Valeri Nichushkin, who had seven goals while serving in a top-line role during the first round. Regardless of how he gets his offense, MacKinnon figures to be heavily involved in the Avalanche’s progress in the playoffs.

Oettinger ends the Golden Knights’ season

Jake Oettinger stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 7. Things looked bleak for the Stars after they dropped the first two games of the series, but Oettinger steadied himself and the team by winning four of the last five contests. He’s allowed two or fewer goals in six straight games and owns a 1.95 GAA and a .925 save percentage through seven playoff outings. Oettinger won’t have much time to rest, as the Stars’ second-round series versus the Avalanche begins in Dallas on Tuesday.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Colorado’s last 12 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 16 of Dallas’ last 21 games

The total has gone OVER in 19 of Colorado’s last 26 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Dallas’ last 12 games at home

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1 Betting Prediction

Take Colorado. The Avalanche have won five out of their last six games overall, are 23-6 in their last 29 games against a conference foe and are 16-5 in their last 21 games when facing an opponent from the Central Division. On the other side, the Stars have dropped six out of their last eight games against the Avalanche and are just 2-5 in their last seven games versus Colorado when facing the Aves at American Airlines Center.

Avalanche vs. Stars Game 1 Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE +105