    NHL Articles

    Avalanche vs. Senators NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Avalanche vs. Senators

    Will the Avalanche vs. Senators matchup on Tuesday night cash the over at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    027 Colorado Avalanche (-126) at 028 Ottawa Senators (+105); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 16, 2024

    Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

    TV: NHL Network

    Avalanche vs. Senators: Public Bettors Hammering Colorado

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 83% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Another game, another point for MacKinnon

    Nathan MacKinnon logged an assist, seven shots on net and one blocked shot over 28:56 of ice time in Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Canadiens. MacKinnon picked up the secondary helper on Cale Makar’s second-period marker. It was the eighth consecutive game with a point for MacKinnon, who has four goals and 10 assists during the streak. That run followed a 19-game point streak that was halted Dec. 29. MacKinnon, along with linemates Mikko Rantanen and Jonathan Drouin, logged heavy minutes Monday and will need to bounce back quickly for the second game of a back-to-back set Tuesday in Ottawa.

    Tarasenko nets to points, including Game Winner

    Vladimir Tarasenko scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over the Sharks. With just five seconds left in the third period, Tarasenko fought off a check and kept his feet in front of the net, and he got rewarded when a rebound bounced right to him, allowing him to bang home the winner. The veteran winger has a modest three-game point streak going and has three multi-point efforts in the last nine, producing four goals and eight points over that stretch.

    Colorado are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games

    Ottawa are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games

    Colorado are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against Ottawa

    Avalanche vs. Senators Betting Prediction

    Take the over, which is 18-4 in the last 22 meetings between these two teams in Ottawa and is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams in Colorado. The over is also 6-1 in the Avalanche’s last seven games, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and has cashed in six straight Colorado non-conference matchups. On the other side, the over is 10-4 in the Senators’ last 14 games, is 5-2 in their last seven home games and is 7-2 in their last nine non-conference matchups.

    Avalanche vs. Senators Prediction: OVER 6.5

