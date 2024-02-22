Close Menu
    Avalanche vs. Red Wings NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Avalanche vs. Red Wings

    Will Detroit cash as a home underdog on Thursday night when it hosts Colorado at 7:00 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet for tonight’s Avalanche vs. Red Wings matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    005 Colorado Avalanche (-143) at 006 Detroit Red Wings (+125); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 22, 2024

    Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Avalanche vs. Red Wings: Bettors Backing Road Favorite

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    MacKinnon Extends Streak with Assist

    Nathan MacKinnon recorded an assist, a team-high 10 shots and one block in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Vancouver. MacKinnon helped ice the game with a primary assist on Artturi Lehkonen’s empty-net tally. The apple extended MacKinnon’s point streak to four games and a season-long point streak on home ice to 27 contests. His 269 shots lead the Avalanche by a wide margin and rank second in the NHL behind only Boston’s David Pastrnak.

    Lyon Slated to Start for Thursday

    Alex Lyon is expected to start against Colorado on Thursday, Red Wings host Carley Johnston reports. Lyon has a 15-8-2 record, 2.83 GAA and .912 save percentage through 25 games this season. While he’s having a solid campaign overall, the 31-year-old goaltender has struggled recently, allowing 20 goals on 147 shots (.864 save percentage) over his past five appearances. It will be difficult to rebound versus the Avalanche, who are tied for first offensively with 3.68 goals per contest.

    Red Wings are 1-11 SU in their last 12 games against Colorado

    Red Wings are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Avalanche are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

    Red Wings are 15-37 SU in their last 52 games against an opponent in the Central Division

    Avalanche vs. Red Wings Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 15-6 in the Avalanche’s last 21 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games against Detroit and is 10-2 in their last 12 games on the road. On the other side, the over is 20-7 in the Red Wings’ last 27 games against a Western Conference foe, is 9-3 in their last 12 games against Central Division opponents and is 5-2 in their last seven games played in February.

    Avalanche vs. Red Wings Prediction: OVER 6.5

