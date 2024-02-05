Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Avalanche vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Avalanche vs. Rangers

    With the home team listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Avalanche vs. Rangers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    009 Colorado Avalanche (-105) at 010 New York Rangers (-114); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 5, 2024

    Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Avalanche vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Rangers out of Break

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Rantanen Offers Helper in win over Kings

    Mikko Rantanen notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday’s 5-1 win over the Kings. Rantanen closed the book on another successful month, racking up 21 points over 12 contests in January. He was held off the scoresheet in just one of those games. Rantanen is up to 27 goals, 39 helpers, 166 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 49 appearances this season as one of the Avalanche’s most reliable forwards.

    Panarin Cruising to his Best Season

    Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Senators. His empty-net goal made it 6-2 late in the third period. Panarin’s two assists were both primary ones in the first half of the second period, and they helped kickstart the Rangers five-goal second period. He has 30 goals and 66 points this season and is pacing toward new personal bests offensively. Panarin is the eighth-most productive NHL point producer over the last three seasons behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Matthew Tkachuk, Mikko Rantanen and David Pastrnak.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Colorado’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Colorado’s last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 7 of NY Rangers’ last 9 games at home

    NY Rangers is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games at home

    Avalanche vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

    Take Colorado. The Avalanche have won five out of their last seven games versus the Rangers and are 11-3 in their last 14 games overall. They’ve also picked up five wins in their last seven road games and are 8-3 in their last 11 non-conference matchups. When playing in the month of February, the Aves are 25-9 in their last 34 games played in this month.

    Avalanche vs. Rangers Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE -105

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com