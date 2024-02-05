Avalanche vs. Rangers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team listed as a moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 6.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Avalanche vs. Rangers matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

009 Colorado Avalanche (-105) at 010 New York Rangers (-114); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 5, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Rangers: Public Bettors Backing Rangers out of Break

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Rangers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Rantanen Offers Helper in win over Kings

Mikko Rantanen notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday’s 5-1 win over the Kings. Rantanen closed the book on another successful month, racking up 21 points over 12 contests in January. He was held off the scoresheet in just one of those games. Rantanen is up to 27 goals, 39 helpers, 166 shots on net, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 49 appearances this season as one of the Avalanche’s most reliable forwards.

Panarin Cruising to his Best Season

Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 7-2 win over the Senators. His empty-net goal made it 6-2 late in the third period. Panarin’s two assists were both primary ones in the first half of the second period, and they helped kickstart the Rangers five-goal second period. He has 30 goals and 66 points this season and is pacing toward new personal bests offensively. Panarin is the eighth-most productive NHL point producer over the last three seasons behind Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Matthew Tkachuk, Mikko Rantanen and David Pastrnak.

Avalanche vs. Rangers Betting Trends:

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Colorado’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Colorado’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of NY Rangers’ last 9 games at home

NY Rangers is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games at home

Avalanche vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Take Colorado. The Avalanche have won five out of their last seven games versus the Rangers and are 11-3 in their last 14 games overall. They’ve also picked up five wins in their last seven road games and are 8-3 in their last 11 non-conference matchups. When playing in the month of February, the Aves are 25-9 in their last 34 games played in this month.

Avalanche vs. Rangers Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE -105