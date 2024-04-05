Avalanche vs. Oilers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Avalanche vs. Oilers matchup will be one of the premium games on Friday night’s NHL schedule. With the puck set to drop at 9:00 p.m. ET from Edmonton, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

025 Colorado Avalanche (+105) at 026 Edmonton Oilers (-126); o/u 6.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Oilers: Public Bettors Backing Edmonton

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Oilers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Makar logs power-play assist

Cale Makar had a power-play assist, four shots on net and one block in Thursday’s 5-2 win over the Wild. Makar’s wrist shot deflected into the air where Jonathan Drouin batted it in, baseball-style, for the Avalanche’s second goal. The defenseman set a franchise record for assists and now has 63 for the season (29 on the power play). Next up for Makar is a personal best; he needs five points over the final six games to surpass the 86 points he had in 2021-22.

McDavid’s point streak snapped vs. Dallas

Connor McDavid recorded a team-high eight shots in Wednesday’s 5-0 loss to the Stars. McDavid did everything he could to extend his point streak to nine games but he and his teammates were ultimately blanked by Jake Oettinger. McDavid has recorded points in 30 of his prior 32 contests, totaling 13 goals and an astounding 67 points in that span. Overall, the 27-year-old center has 29 goals and a league-leading 97 assists through 72 games this season.

Avalanche vs. Oilers Betting Trends:

Avalanche are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games

Oilers are 40-16 SU in their last 56 games

Avalanche are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games against Edmonton

Oilers are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Colorado

Avalanche vs. Oilers Betting Prediction

Take Colorado. The Avalanche have won 11 out of their last 14 games overall, are 5-1 in their last six games on the road and are 10-1 in their last 11 games when facing an opponent from the Pacific Division. On the other side, the Oilers are just 2-10 in their last 12 games against the Avalanche and have dropped five out of their last six games when playing at home against Colorado.

Avalanche vs. Oilers Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE +105