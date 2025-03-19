Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs NHL Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Colorado Avalanche (41-24-3) are set to face the Toronto Maple Leafs (40-24-3) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game will be broadcast on TNT. ​What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs matchup?

Team Performance and Standings

The Avalanche have been in excellent form, winning eight of their last nine games. They currently sit third in the Central Division with 85 points, trailing the Dallas Stars by four points. Colorado’s offense averages 3.34 goals per game, while their defense allows 2.87 goals per game. ​

The Maple Leafs have experienced a mixed run, with five losses in their last seven outings. They are tied for second in the Atlantic Division with 83 points, alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning. Toronto’s offense averages 3.21 goals per game, and their defense concedes 2.96 goals per game. ​

Key Players

For Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon leads with 103 points (27 goals, 76 assists), and Cale Makar has contributed 78 points (25 goals, 53 assists). Goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood boasts an 18-7-3 record with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. ​

Toronto’s Mitch Marner has amassed 82 points (21 goals, 61 assists), while William Nylander has 71 points (38 goals, 33 assists). Goaltender Anthony Stolarz holds a 13-8-3 record with a 2.39 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. ​

Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs Previous Meeting

In their prior encounter this season, the Avalanche defeated the Maple Leafs 7-4, with Valeri Nichushkin recording a hat trick. ​

Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs Betting Odds

At online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Avalanche are favored with odds of -118, while the Maple Leafs are at -102. The over/under for total goals is set at 6.5. ​As of this writing, public bettors are backing Toronto as a home underdog.

Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs Prediction

Give me the over, which is 7-2-1 in the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. In fact, the under only hit once in the previous seven Avalanche-Maple Leafs matchups. The over has also hit in back-to-back Colorado games and is 6-4 in the Aves’ last 10 games overall. Entering play tonight, the over is also 6-3-1 in the Maple Leafs’ last 10 contests entering play tonight.

Avalanche vs. Maple Leafs Prediction: OVER 6