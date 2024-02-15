Close Menu
    Avalanche vs. Lightning NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Avalanche vs. Lightning

    The Avalanche vs. Lightning matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET features a total of 6.5, while Tampa Bay is listed as slight moneyline favorites. Are the Bolts the smart bet given how they’ve played of late? Or is there a better bet tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    047 Colorado Avalanche (-105) at 048 Tampa Bay Lightning (-114); o/u 6.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 15, 2024

    Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Avalanche vs. Lightning: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Lightning

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Lightning moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Drouin Back on Top Line for Aves

    Jonathan Drouin logged one shot, one block and one hit over 22:22 of ice time in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Capitals. Following a brief two-game stint on the second line, Drouin was moved back to the first line as part of head coach Jared Bednar’s line tweaks. The changes were designed to snap Colorado from its four-game losing streak, so mission accomplished. Drouin took what had been the spot belonging to Artturi Lehkonen, who was moved to the second line and produced two goals and two assists versus Washington. The line changes are expected to hold when the Avalanche take on the Lightning in Tampa Bay on Thursday.

    Vasilevskiy Wins Shootout in Boston

    Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 36 shots in regulation and overtime. He stopped all three shootout attempts he faced in Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Bruins. The Lightning jumped out to a 2-0 lead that got erased before the end of the second period. That said, Vasilevskiy shut the door on Boston the rest of the way. The 29-year-old has won five of his last six starts and has gone 11 straight outings without allowing more than three goals, posting a 9-2-0 record with a 2.35 GAA and .917 save percentage over the latter stretch.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 13 of Colorado’s last 17 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games against Colorado

    The over/under has gone OVER in 15 of Colorado’s last 21 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games at home

    Avalanche vs. Lightning Betting Prediction

    Take Tampa Bay. The Avalanche have dropped four out of their last five games overall, as well as five out of their last seven games on the road and four out of their last five games against a non-conference opponent. On the other side, the Lightning are 10-3 in their last 13 games overall, are 11-2 in their last 13 home games and are 7-1 in their last eight games against an opponent from the Western Conference.

    Avalanche vs. Lightning Prediction: TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING -114

