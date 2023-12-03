Close Menu
    Avalanche vs. Kings Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Avalanche vs. Kings

    With the home team listed as moneyline favorites and the total currently sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the best bet in Sunday night’s Avalanche vs. Kings matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    035 Colorado Avalanche (+110) at 036 Los Angeles Kings (-132); o/u 6.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 3, 2023

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Avalanche vs. Kings Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Kings moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Colorado Avalanche DFS SPIN

    Cale Makar was removed from Saturday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks immediately prior to the end of regulation with an undisclosed injury, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

    Makar’s final shift of the night ended with 2:57 left in regulation. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said following the game that the defenseman is “dealing with something” which prevented him from participating in overtime or the shootout. The Avalanche are back in business Sunday night at Los Angeles, and Makar’s status will be of primary concern leading up to the 8:00 PM ET start. Sam Malinski is up with the team in case Makar misses time.

    Los Angeles Kings DFS SPIN

    Adrian Kempe failed to score a goal against the Capitals on Wednesday despite seven shots on net. Kempe’s goalless streak currently sits at four games, during which he has recorded a combined 12 shots. Last season, Kempe’s longest drought was seven games in late February, so it’s unlikely this slump will continue much longer. The forward faces a tough matchup against Colorado on Sunday, but afterward he’ll see more favorable matchups against Columbus and Montreal on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Colorado’s last 5 games when playing Los Angeles

    Colorado is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Los Angeles

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Los Angeles’s last 5 games when playing Colorado

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Los Angeles’s last 5 games at home

    Avalanche vs. Kings Betting Prediction

    Take Colorado. The Aves are 11-2 in their last 13 games against the Kings, which includes a 6-0 mark on the road versus L.A. Colorado has also won seven out of its last 10 games overall and is 7-3 in its last 10 games when facing an opponent from the Pacific Division.

    Avalanche vs. Kings NHL Prediction: COLORADO AVALANCHE +110

