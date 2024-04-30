Close Menu
    NHL Articles

    Avalanche vs. Jets Game 5 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Avalanche vs. Jets

    The Avalanche vs. Jets series could be wrapped up at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET. With the Avalanche listed as road favorites and the total sitting at 6.5 goals, what’s the smart bet for Game 5 tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    053 Colorado Avalanche (-115) at 054 Winnipeg Jets (-104); o/u 6.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

    Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

    TV: ESPN

    Avalanche vs. Jets Game 5: Bettors Loving Colorado

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Avalanche’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Mittelstadt registers an assist and five shots

    Casey Mittelstadt registered an assist and five shots on goal in Game 4 in a 5-1 victory over Winnipeg on Sunday. Mittelstadt has been solid in the postseason, generating five points, 15 shots and five hits in four playoff contests. In his 22 games for the Avalanche since being acquired at the trade deadline, the 25-year-old center has produced offensively with five goals and 10 assists, though just one of those points has come with the man advantage.

    Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 30 shots

    Connor Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 30 shots in Sunday’s 5-1 Game 4 loss to the Avalanche. He was pulled after the second period. Two of the four goals against Hellebuyck came on the power play. He was relieved of his duties after the second frame Sunday for backup Laurent Brossoit. Hellebuyck has now allowed 19 goals on 131 shots in the first-round series, which the Jets trail 3-1. In order for the Jets to make a comeback in the series, they need Hellebuyck to get back to his Vezina-caliber ways. Winnipeg will host Colorado in Game 5 on Tuesday.

    Jets are 22-9 SU in their last 31 games at home

    Avalanche are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    Jets are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games

    Avalanche are 14-4 SU in their last 18 games against an opponent in the Central Division

    Avalanche vs. Jets Game 5 Betting Prediction

    Take the over. The over is 9-2 in the Avalanche’s last 11 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against the Jets and is 18-7 in their last 25 road games. On the other side, the over is 9-3 in the Jets’ last 12 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against Colorado and is 9-2 in their last 11 home games.

    Avalanche vs. Jets Game 5 Prediction: OVER 6.5

