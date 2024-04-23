Avalanche vs. Jets Game 2 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

Following a wild, back-and-forth, high-scoring affair on Sunday night, what will the Avalanche vs. Jets series do for an encore on Tuesday? The puck will drop from Canada Life Centre at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

075 Colorado Avalanche (-114) at 076 Winnipeg Jets (-105); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: ESPN

Avalanche vs. Jets Game 2: Bettors Leaning Towards Colorado

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Rantanen notches two assists

Mikko Rantanen notched two assists and four hits in Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Jets in Game 1. Rantanen assisted on goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Casey Mittelstadt. The 27-year-old Rantanen was limited to four points over six appearances in April to close out the regular season, and he missed two games with a concussion. The winger had 104 points — one shy of his career high — in 80 outings overall and should continue to be a productive part of the Avalanche’s offense in the playoffs.

Lowry scores twice, adds six hits in Game 1 win

Adam Lowry scored twice and added six hits in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Avalanche in Game 1. Lowry had a two-goal game against Colorado on April 13 as well, but those were his only two tallies over a 19-game stretch. The 31-year-old finished the regular season with 35 points, 181 hits, 57 PIM and 119 shots on net over 81 appearances in a third-line role. He should continue to see that kind of usage going forward, though Lowry isn’t expected to stay hot on offense throughout the playoffs.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game 2 Betting Trends:

Avalanche are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Jets are 9-0 SU in their last 9 games

Avalanche are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games against Winnipeg

Jets are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against Colorado

Avalanche vs. Jets Game 2 Betting Prediction

Take the over. After what we all witnessed in Game 1, is there any other direction to go tonight, even with oddsmakers moving the total from 5.5 to 6.5 between games? The over is 8-3 in the Avalanche’s last 11 games, is 17-7 in their last 24 road games and is 9-1 in their last 10 games against an opponent from the Western Conference. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Jets’ last six games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 home games and is 10-3 in their last 13 games when facing an opponent from the Western Conference.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game 2 Prediction: AVALANCHE/JETS OVER 6.5