Avalanche vs. Jets Game 1 NHL Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Avalanche vs. Jets Game 1 matchup will drop the puck from Canada Life Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. With the Jets listed as slight moneyline favorites and the total sitting at just 5.5 goals, what’s the smart bet tonight in Winnipeg?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

055 Colorado Avalanche (-105) at 056 Winnipeg Jets (-114); o/u 5.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 21, 2024

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: ESPN2

Avalanche vs. Jets Game 1: Bettors leaning with Winnipeg for Game 1

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

MacKinnon picks up a pair of assists

Nathan MacKinnon picked up a pair of assists in Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Oilers. MacKinnon grabbed an assist on Mikko Rantanen’s first-period goal before adding a second helper on Valeri Nichushkin’s power-play marker later in the frame. It was an appropriate finish to an outstanding campaign from MacKinnon. He’ll finish the regular season with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games, good for second most in the league behind Nikita Kucherov.

Connor set to play Sunday for Jets

Kyle Connor (rest) will suit up for Game 1 against the Avalanche on Sunday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. As expected, Connor missed Thursday’s game against the Canucks as a rest day rather than an injury. He racked up 12 points over his final eight games of the year, giving him 61 across 65 contests. The 27-year-old will be in his usual top-line role Sunday.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game 1 Betting Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Colorado’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Winnipeg’s last 8 games

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Colorado’s last 8 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Winnipeg’s last 11 games at home

Avalanche vs. Jets Game 1 Betting Prediction

Take Winnipeg. The Avalanche are just 2-6 in their last eight games versus the Jets and are 4-10 in their last 14 games when playing in Winnipeg. In their three attempts to beat the Jets this season, the Aves lost 4-2, 6-2 and 7-0 decisions. Two of those three games were at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

On the other side, the Jets have won eight straight games, are 21-8 in their last 29 home games and are 36-8 in their last 44 home games when playing on a Sunday. Winnipeg is locked in and ready to go in this opening round matchup with Colorado.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game 1 Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -114