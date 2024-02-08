Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NHL Articles

    Avalanche vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Avalanche vs. Hurricanes

    With the number sitting at 6.5 goals, is the under the smart play in Thursday night’s Avalanche vs. Hurricanes matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    041 Colorado Avalanche (+108) at 042 Carolina Hurricanes (-130); o/u 6.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 8, 2024

    PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

    TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

    Avalanche vs. Hurricanes: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Makar Achieves 60-Point Mark

    Cale Makar scored a goal on six shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Devils. Makar extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, eight assists) with his third-period tally. The 25-year-old defenseman helped the Avalanche push for a comeback, but they faltered late in the contest. Makar is in the midst of another excellent season with 13 goals, 60 points, 144 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 46 appearances. He’s reached the 60-point mark in three straight campaigns.

    Kochetkov Falls to Canucks in Return

    Pyotr Kochetkov turned aside 16 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Vancouver. Out since Jan. 11 due to a concussion, Kochetkov wasn’t too busy in his return but also had little chance on any of the pucks that beat him — two were tipped home by Elias Lindholm on power plays, while J.T. Miller’s game-winner was set up when the puck took a bad bounce off a stanchion behind the Carolina net and caught the goalie out of position.

    Kochetkov had been looking good prior to getting hurt, and since the beginning of December he sports a 2.41 GAA and .909 save percentage over 15 outings with an 8-4-2 record. Antti Raanta also looked much improved in January (2.06 GAA and .903 save percentage in eight appearances), and the duo could operate in a timeshare until Kochetkov shows he’s fully shaken off any rust.

    Carolina are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games

    Colorado are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Carolina

    Carolina are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the Central Division

    Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

    Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Hurricanes’ last six games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 games versus the Avalanche and is 4-1 in their last five home games. On the other side, the under is 10-1 in the Avalanche’s last 11 games when playing on the road versus the Hurricanes and has cashed in 31 out of Colorado’s last 43 games played in February.

    Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Prediction: UNDER 6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com