Avalanche vs. Hurricanes NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the number sitting at 6.5 goals, is the under the smart play in Thursday night’s Avalanche vs. Hurricanes matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

041 Colorado Avalanche (+108) at 042 Carolina Hurricanes (-130); o/u 6.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 8, 2024

PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Avalanche moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Makar Achieves 60-Point Mark

Cale Makar scored a goal on six shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Devils. Makar extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, eight assists) with his third-period tally. The 25-year-old defenseman helped the Avalanche push for a comeback, but they faltered late in the contest. Makar is in the midst of another excellent season with 13 goals, 60 points, 144 shots on net, 86 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 46 appearances. He’s reached the 60-point mark in three straight campaigns.

Kochetkov Falls to Canucks in Return

Pyotr Kochetkov turned aside 16 shots in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to Vancouver. Out since Jan. 11 due to a concussion, Kochetkov wasn’t too busy in his return but also had little chance on any of the pucks that beat him — two were tipped home by Elias Lindholm on power plays, while J.T. Miller’s game-winner was set up when the puck took a bad bounce off a stanchion behind the Carolina net and caught the goalie out of position.

Kochetkov had been looking good prior to getting hurt, and since the beginning of December he sports a 2.41 GAA and .909 save percentage over 15 outings with an 8-4-2 record. Antti Raanta also looked much improved in January (2.06 GAA and .903 save percentage in eight appearances), and the duo could operate in a timeshare until Kochetkov shows he’s fully shaken off any rust.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends:

Carolina are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games

Colorado are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against Carolina

Carolina are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the Central Division

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Betting Prediction

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Hurricanes’ last six games overall, is 10-3 in their last 13 games versus the Avalanche and is 4-1 in their last five home games. On the other side, the under is 10-1 in the Avalanche’s last 11 games when playing on the road versus the Hurricanes and has cashed in 31 out of Colorado’s last 43 games played in February.

Avalanche vs. Hurricanes Prediction: UNDER 6.5