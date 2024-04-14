Avalanche vs. Golden Knights NHL Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Avalanche vs. Golden Knights matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET will continue the NHL coverage on TNT. Will the Golden Knights cash for bettors as slight favorites? Or is there more value elsewhere on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

029 Colorado Avalanche (-106) at 030 Vegas Golden Knights (-113); o/u 6.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 14, 2024

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: TNT

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights: Public Bettors Favoring Home Team

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Georgiev will start on Sunday vs. Knights

Georgiev will be in goal Sunday on the road versus the Golden Knights, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports. Georgiev started Saturday, but he didn’t make it through the first period versus the Jets, allowing four goals on 15 shots. He dropped to 38-18-4 on the year, and he’s now allowed four or more goals in four of his last six outings. He’ll have another tough test Sunday against the Golden Knights, who have scored 21 goals over their last five games despite winning just twice in that span.

Theodore notches assist and two blocks

Shea Theodore notched an assist and two blocked shots in Friday’s 7-2 win over the Wild. Theodore’s offense has slowed down lately — he has just three assists over his last seven contests. The 28-year-old defenseman has also lost his top-unit power-play role to Noah Hanifin. Theodore is still a strong scoring option from the blue line with five goals, 40 points, 94 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and a plu-4 rating through 44 appearances, but it’s unreasonable to expect him to hover around a point-per-game pace down the stretch.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Colorado’s last 22 games against Vegas

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Vegas’ last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 9 of Colorado’s last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Vegas’ last 11 games played in April

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Betting Prediction

Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 46-19 in their last 65 home games, including a mark of 6-1 in their last seven games in Vegas. They’re also 9-2 in their last 11 games played on a Sunday, are 9-3 in their last 12 games when listed as a favorite and are 32-11 in their last 43 home games when playing at home.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS -113