Avalanche vs. Flyers NHL Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The total for Saturday afternoon’s Avalanche vs. Flyers matchup opened at 6 but has climbed to 6.5. Is it smart to follow the line movement and back the over? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

003 Colorado Avalanche (-128) at 004 Philadelphia Flyers (+106); o/u 6.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 20, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: NHL Network

Avalanche vs. Flyers: Public Bettors Backing Home Underdog

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Flyers moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Makar Garners Assist in Loss to Bruins

Cale Makar had an assist, two shots, three blocks and two hits over 27:32 of ice time in Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Bruins. Makar provided the secondary helper on Nathan MacKinnon’s second-period tally to make it a 3-2 game. It was the third consecutive game on the scoresheet for Makar, who has a goal and four assists during that stretch. The perennial Norris Trophy candidate came up just short of making history — Makar has 299 points in 279 career games, while Bobby Orr got his 300th point in his 279th game, making him the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 300. Makar is tied with Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes at 53 points to lead all NHL defensemen in scoring.

Ersson Delivers Third Straight Win

Samuel Ersson made 14 saves in Thursday’s 5-1 win over the Stars. The 24-year-old netminder saw his shutout bid slip away in the second period on a Tyler Seguin tally, but Ersson otherwise shut down what little offense Dallas could muster. He’s won three straight starts and has taken just one regulation loss since Christmas, going 4-1-1 with a dazzling 1.55 GAA and .939 save percentage. Ersson’s strong play has pushed him into a timeshare with Carter Hart. If Ersson stays hot, he could claim the top job in the Philly crease, as Hart has a 2.82 GAA and .908 save percentage during that same period.

Avalanche vs. Flyers Betting Trends:

Philadelphia are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games

Colorado are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games

Philadelphia are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

Philadelphia are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Central Division

Avalanche vs. Flyers Betting Prediction

Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Avalanche’s last 12 games overall, has hit in six out of their last seven road games and is a perfect eight-for-eight in their last eight games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference. The over is also 5-1 in the Flyers’ last six games versus the Avalanche and is 4-1 in the last five games when playing at home against Colorado.

Avalanche vs. Flyers Prediction: OVER 6.5