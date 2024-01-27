76ers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

ABC’s triple-header in the NBA continues with today’s 76ers vs. Nuggets matchup at 5:30 p.m. ET. With the Nuggets listed as 5.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 228, what’s the best value in today’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Philadelphia 76ers (+5.5) at 506 Denver Nuggets (-5.5); o/u 228

5:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

76ers vs. Nuggets: Public Bettors Love Denver on Saturday

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Embiid Not Listed on Injury Report for 76ers

Joel Embiid (left knee soreness) is not on the initial injury report for Saturday’s game against the Nuggets. Embiid played 31 minutes in Thursday’s loss to the Pacers, but it was clear that the knee was giving him some difficulty. The reigning MVP not being on the initial injury report is good news for Saturday, as the 76ers must account for Nikola Jokic’s presence.

Jokic Probable to face 76ers

Nikola Jokic (left eye abrasion) is probable for Saturday’s game against the 76ers. Jokic is on track to be available for Saturday’s game after he was poked in the eye during Thursday’s loss to the Knicks. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji would be in for increased minutes if Jokic sits, but that appears unlikely based on the initial injury report.

76ers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Under is 4-0 in Nuggets last 4 overall

Over is 5-1 in 76ers last 6 overall

Under is 4-0 in Nuggets last 4 games as a favorite

Over is 4-1 in 76ers last 5 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

76ers vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take Philadelphia. The Nuggets are just 1-4-1 against the spread in their last six games overall, are 0-4-1 against the number in their last five games playing on one day of rest and are 2-5 at the betting window in their last seven home games following a road trip of seven or more days. On the other side, the 76ers are 13-4-1 against the spread in their last 18 games as a road favorite and are 25-10-1 against the number in their last 36 games versus a team with a winning record.

76ers vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS +5.5