Will Travis Kelce Fall Short of his Super Bowl Receptions Prop?

Despite the amount of damage he has inflicted on opponents this postseason, is it actually wise to bet the under for Travis Kelce’s reception prop total in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

101 San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) vs. 102 Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5); o/u 47.5

6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 11, 2024

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

TV: CBS

49ers vs. Chiefs: Public Bettors Still Hammering KC

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Chiefs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kelce Goes Off vs. Ravens in AFC Title Game

Kelce caught 11-of-16 targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Ravens. The 10-plus reception effort was the sixth of Kelce’s record-breaking playoff career.

An astounding nine of them — including his 19-yard touchdown — came in the first half, though his sole grab after the break was a critical chain-mover. Up to 22 catches through three postseason games this month, Kelce is going to be one of the X-factors of Super Bowl LVIII.

Kelce Also Found the End Zone Twice vs. Bills

Kelce caught 5-of-6 targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ Divisional Round win over the Bills. He caught multiple passes for 20-plus yards, one of which was a wide-open 22-yard score in the second quarter. That gave the Chiefs their first touchdown of the day. He would later connect with Patrick Mahomes early in the third quarter for a three-yard score. He has now gone for 70-plus yards in each of the Chiefs’ first two playoff games.

Kelce had an underwhelming end to the regular season created some cause for concern for Kelce, who is now in his age-34 season. That said, he’s proven to have plenty left in the tank for this playoff run. He and the Chiefs will look to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl with a win over the Ravens in next week’s AFC Championship Game.

Travis Kelce Receptions Prop Prediction:

Take the over. Despite the odds being juiced to the over, this is still the best bet when it comes to this prop. Kelce caught seven or more receptions in six out of his last seven games in the playoffs, averaging 9.0 receptions per contest during that span. He also hauled in seven or more passes in five out of his last seven games (7.7 per game) when the Chiefs were listed as an underdog and in five out of his last seven games following a Kansas City cover (8.0 receptions per game).

Travis Kelce Receptions Prop Prediction: Over 6.5 (-150)