Week 10 Thursday Night Football Odds & Pick: Raiders vs Broncos

Denver, CO — Week 10 Thursday Night Football odds center on the Raiders vs Broncos in a key AFC West matchup under the lights. Denver opens as an 8-point favorite (-115) with Las Vegas +8 (-105), total 41.5 (-110), and moneyline Broncos -525 / Raiders +375.

Kickoff is scheduled for Thursday, Nov 6 at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video from Empower Field at Mile High. With divisional stakes and short-week variables, these Week 10 TNF odds invite questions about Denver’s consistency and Las Vegas’s ability to cover late.

Raiders vs Broncos Odds – Week 10

Spread: Raiders +8.0 (-105) / Broncos -8.0 (-115)

Total: 41.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Raiders +375 • Broncos -525

Date · Time · TV · Venue: Thu, Nov 6, 2025 · 8:15 p.m. ET · Prime Video · Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

Week 10 TNF Matchup Breakdown

Denver’s recent form at home has fueled the market’s stance on these Thursday Night Football odds. The Broncos’ pass rush has sped up opposing QBs and forced long fields, a recipe that pairs well with a controlled, run-first script on a short week. If Denver stays ahead of the chains and avoids negative plays, the favorite’s path to clearing the Raiders vs Broncos spread strengthens.

Las Vegas still carries contrarian value at this number. Quick-game rhythm and selective vertical shots can stress Denver’s underneath zones, and the Raiders vs Broncos line gives room for late-backdoor variance in a total near the low-40s. If Vegas protects in obvious pass downs and converts red-zone trips, Week 10 TNF odds become more fragile than the headline suggests.

Week 10 TNF Betting Trends & Market Notes

Divisional underdogs on short weeks can hold value when totals hover around key numbers (41–43).

Denver’s prime-time margins at home have trended tighter than public perception despite strong win probability.

With a 41.5 total, fewer possessions magnify late-game swings and backdoor paths tied to the Raiders vs Broncos odds.

Early vig favors Denver; however, TD-plus spreads often invite late buyback on the dog pre-kick.

Thursday Night Football Prediction & Expert Pick

Pick: Broncos -8. The favorite’s home profile and situational edge fit Week 10 Thursday Night Football odds. Secondary lean: Under 41.5 in a compressed-possession script. If you prefer a plus-price angle, consider scaling a small piece to Raiders +8.5 or better if the TNF line ticks up on game day.

