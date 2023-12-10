Vikings vs. Raiders NFL Week 14 Betting Odds & Prediction

After holding onto the starting job during the team’s bye, will Joshua Dobbs lead Minnesota to a win in Sunday’s Vikings vs. Raiders matchup? Or is there a better bet for this 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff from Las Vegas, NV?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

121 Minnesota Vikings (-3) at 122 Las Vegas Raiders (+3); o/u 40.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 9, 2023

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FOX

Vikings vs. Raiders Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

Justin Jefferson is off the Vikings’ Week 14 injury report and will play against the Raiders. Jefferson’s long-awaited return will come against a Raiders’ secondary that’s allowed more than 300 passing yards over the last two weeks.

A hamstring injury that’s sidelined him since Week 5 has kept fantasy managers on edge over the last two months as they await his return, but the league’s top receiver will be back for the fantasy playoff push. Jefferson was his normal dominant self before going down, catching 36 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns. He should be back to his normal WR1 self with Josh Dobbs now at the helm.

Las Vegas Raiders DFS Spin

Raiders listed EDGE Maxx Crosby (knee) as questionable for Week 14 against the Vikings. Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce said on Friday that he expects Crosby to play. A knee injury held Crosby out of the first two practices to start the week, but he was able to get in a limited session on Friday and sounds like he’ll be ready to go. In addition to Crosby, the Raiders also listed CB Brandon Facyson (shin) and LB Kana’i Mauga (knee) as questionable for Week 14.

Vikings vs. Raiders Betting Trends

The Vikings are 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Minnesota is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Las Vegas’s last 7 games at home

Las Vegas is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Vikings vs. Raiders Prediction:

Take Minnesota. The Vikings lost their last two games before heading into their bye week but they lost those contests by a combined total of three points. Had they not turned the ball over multiple times in Denver or against the Bears on Monday night two weeks ago, they would have likely won both games. I like the decision to stick with Dobbs, who ignited Minnesota after Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending injury. The Vikings are also getting back leading receiver Justin Jefferson, whom paired with Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, form one of the best skill position units in the NFL.

Vikings vs. Raiders NFL Prediction: MINNESOTA VIKINGS -3