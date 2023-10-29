Vikings vs. Packers NFL Week 8 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

NFC North rivals clash at Lambeau Field on Sunday where the Packers will host the Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET. With the Packers listed as a home dog and the total sitting at 41.5, what’s the smart bet for this Vikings vs. Packers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

267 Minnesota Vikings (-1.5) at 268 Green Bay Packers (+1.5); o/u 41.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

TV: FOX

Vikings vs. Packers Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Vikings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

T.J. Hockenson (foot) was removed from the Week 8 injury report and will play against the Packers. Hockenson went down with the foot injury late in the Vikings’ Week 7 matchup with San Francisco. He only missed one play but was sidelined for Minnesota’s first practice of the week. He returned to practice on Thursday and is now good to go. With 20 targets in two games without Justin Jefferson in the lineup, Hockenson will rank as the TE2 heading into Sunday.

Green Bay Packers DFS Spin

Aaron Jones (hamstring) was removed from the Week 8 injury report and will play against the Vikings. Jones did not practice on Wednesday but was back on the field for Green Bay’s final two sessions of the week. He is still working his way back from the hamstring issue that sidelined him early in the year, but Jones is guaranteed to suit up in Week 8. Expect a limited role for Jones as Matt LaFleur eased him back into the lineup. He saw eight carries and three catches last week. That should serve as the floor for him versus the Vikings.

Vikings vs. Packers Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 6 games when playing Green Bay

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Green Bay’s last 6 games when playing Minnesota

Green Bay is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Vikings vs. Packers Prediction:

Take Green Bay. Everyone seems to be hopping back on the Vikings’ bandwagon after their impressive showing against the 49ers on Monday night. That said, there’s no way the most inconsistent team in the NFL will play that well again today. Their offensive line didn’t allow a sack to one of the best defensive lines in football and Kirk Cousins played out of his mind.

The bottom line, however, is that Cousins and the Vikings have been turnover machines this season. They played great on Monday night, but now it’s a short week against a desperate Green Bay team playing at home. With Aaron Jones back in the fold at full strength, I like the Packers to pull off the small upset and surprise the public betting today.

Vikings vs. Packers NFL Prediction: GREEN BAY PACKERS +1.5