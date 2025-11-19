Vikings vs Packers Best Bets: Week 12 Expert Picks & Odds

GREEN BAY, WI — The Minnesota Vikings head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in a Week 12 NFC North matchup kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. With Green Bay vs now a 6.5-point home favorite and the total at 41, the latest Vikings vs Packers best bets reflect a strong market shift toward the Packers after opening at just -3.5.

How to Watch – Vikings vs Packers (Week 12)

📅 Date: Sunday, November 23, 2025

⏰ Time: 1:00 PM ET

📺 TV: FOX Check local listings (regional coverage)

🏟 Venue: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, Wisconsin

Vikings vs Packers — Week 12 Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Minnesota Vikings +6.5 Over 41 +240 Green Bay Packers -6.5 Under 41 -290 Opening line: Vikings +3.5 / Packers -3.5.

Where the Game Will Be Won

The move from Packers -3.5 to -6.5 reflects growing confidence in Green Bay, driven by public support and market sentiment. With a low total at 41, this projects as a slower, more possession-driven matchup where each red-zone trip carries extra weight.

For recreational bettors, the key angle is simple: Minnesota now needs to keep the game close to cover a number almost double the opener, while Green Bay just needs steady offense and mistake-free drives to justify the inflated line.

Week 12 NFL Public Betting Tickets

Vikings vs Packers — Who is The Public Betting? Team Tickets Spread Movement (Open → Current) Minnesota Vikings 22% +3.5 → +6.5 Green Bay Packers 78% -3.5 → -6.5

The heavy ticket count on Green Bay and the jump to -6.5 illustrate a classic case of public pressure widening the spread. For beginners, this means backing the Packers now comes at a more expensive number, while Vikings bettors are getting additional points compared to the opener. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Vikings vs Packers Best Bet Picks

Best Bet: Packers -6.5

Lean: Under 41

With nearly 80% of tickets on Green Bay and the spread pushing upward, the market clearly favors the Packers’ stability at home. Even though the number is inflated compared to the opener, a low total often rewards the side less likely to make drive-killing mistakes — an edge that remains with Green Bay. The under stays in play given both teams’ slower offensive pace and the divisional familiarity that typically suppresses scoring.

