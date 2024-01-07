Vikings vs. Lions NFL Week 18 Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Sunday’s Vikings vs. Lions matchup hit the board at 4.5 but has been bet down to 3.5. Will Detroit cover that number or is it wise to follow the line movement and back Minnesota today at 1:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

477 Minnesota Vikings (+3.5) at 478 Detroit Lions (-3.5); o/u 46.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, January 7, 2024

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

TV: FOX

Vikings vs. Lions Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Lions when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said Nick Mullens will start in Week 18 against the Lions. Jaren Hall got the start in Week 17 but didn’t last long. He was pulled at halftime after throwing for 67 yards and an interception in the first half. Mullens threw for 113 yards and a touchdown. Mullens threw for 411 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions in his last start. The results were mixed, but he wasn’t afraid the chuck it up for Justin Jefferson and let fate decide the rest. Mullens will rank as a fantasy QB2 for Week 18.

Detroit Lions DFS Spin

Jared Goff completed 19-of-34 passes for 271 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the Lions’ 20-19, Week 17 loss to the Cowboys. Goff was not at his best against a stout Dallas defense but led the team down the field with under two minutes remaining on the clock and no timeouts for what would have been a game-tying touchdown with 22 seconds remaining.

Head coach Dan Campbell decided to go for the jugular and try and steal the victory away from the Cowboys, electing to go for two following the score. The Lions would convert the two-point try on a pass to a lineman but left guard Taylor Decker failed to correctly report as eligible which negated the conversion. As opposed to simply kicking the point after following the penalty, the Lions again went for two and were gifted a third try on an incompletion following a defensive offside. The final try would fall incomplete on a poorly thrown ball to backup tight end James Mitchell, securing the victory for the Cowboys. Detroit can fall no lower than the three-seed and could have nothing to play for in Week 18 against the Vikings should the 49ers and Eagles both win on Sunday.

Vikings vs. Lions Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 7 games when playing Detroit

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Detroit

Detroit is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Minnesota

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Detroit’s last 7 games when playing Minnesota

Vikings vs. Lions Prediction:

Take Detroit. The Lions are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games against the Vikings and have covered in 20 out of their last 26 games overall. They have also covered in 15 out of their last 20 games at Ford Field and are 21-8 against the number in their last 29 games against a conference opponent.

On the other side, the Vikings are just 3-7 against the number in their last 10 divisional games. By comparison, the Lions have covered in seven out of their last 10 games against a NFC North Division foe. Minnesota has also dropped five out of its last seven games against the spread when playing in January.

Vikings vs. Lions NFL Prediction: DETROIT LIONS -3.5