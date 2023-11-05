Vikings vs. Falcons NFL Week 9 Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

A pair of backup quarterbacks will meet in Atlanta on Sunday where the Falcons will host the Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET. Even with Minnesota starting a rookie under center, are the Vikes still the smart play as a road underdog? Check out our Vikings vs. Falcons prediction for 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

453 Minnesota Vikings (+3.5) at 454 Atlanta Falcons (-3.5); o/u 37.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Vikings vs. Falcons Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Falcons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell won’t commit to Justin Jefferson practicing ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the Saints. When asked about the possibility of Jefferson and Nick Mullens practicing next week, O’Connell said, “when the time’s right to get those windows opened up, we’ll do that and get those guys back practicing again.” It’s the perfect answer that helps nobody. Jefferson is eligible to return for Week 10 against the Saints, but he was estimated to be sidelined 4-6 weeks when he first went down in Week 5. We haven’t heard much on Jefferson and his recovery since his injury, so it will be interesting to see what happens as we draw closer to next week’s practices.

Atlanta Falcons DFS Spin

Falcons WR Drake London (groin) is out for Week 9 against the Vikings. It was newcomer Van Jefferson that saw the highest snap rate for the Falcons in Week 8 with London dealing with injury, paving the way for potential fantasy intrigue against the heavy blitz rates of the Vikings defense. London’s absence should also benefit both tight ends as both Kyle Pitts and Jonnu smith have been on the field at elevated rates this season. London’s next chance to get on the field will come in Week 10 against the Cardinals.

Vikings vs. Falcons Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Minnesota’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Atlanta’s last 9 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Atlanta is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

Vikings vs. Falcons Prediction:

Take Minnesota. It doesn’t matter that the Vikings will start rookie Jaren Hall today under center. The Falcons made another rookie in Will Levis look like the second-coming of Dan Marino last week. Plus, Atlanta either losses, or plays in tight games. Throw out their 14-point victory over the Panthers in Week 1 (which was closer than the final score would indicate), and they had a 1-point victory over a bad Green Bay team, a 2 point win over a rebuilding Houston squad and a 3-point win on a last-second, 50-plus yard field goal over the Bucs. This one will be tight too, so I’ll take the 3.5 and watch Atlanta either lose outright, or win by a field goal or less.

Vikings vs. Falcons NFL Prediction: MINNESOTA VIKINGS +3.5