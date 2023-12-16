Vikings vs. Bengals NFL Week 15 Betting Odds & Prediction

The line in Saturday’s Vikings vs. Bengals matchup opened 4 in favor of Cincinnati but has dropped to a field goal. With the total also listed at 40.5, what’s the smart bet for this 1:00 p.m. ET matchup from Cincinnati, OH?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

303 Minnesota Vikings (+3) at 304 Cincinnati Bengals (-3); o/u 40.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: NFL Network

Vikings vs. Bengals Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Bengals when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said Joshua Dobbs will serve as the team’s emergency QB in Week 15 against the Bengals.

Dobbs has quickly gone from one of the best stories in football to just another guy on a roster. After leading the Vikings to an unprecedented win over the Falcons in Week 9 and logging a Week 10 win over the Saints, Dobbs’ light appears to have gone out. He’s 1-2 in his last three starts and has two touchdowns to five interceptions to show over that span. Rookie Jaren Hall will serve as the backup to Nick Mullens on Saturday as the Vikings look to keep their name in the playoff hunt.

Cincinnati Bengals DFS Spin

Ja’Marr Chase (ankle) was removed from the Bengals’ Week 15 injury report and will play against the Vikings. In addition to Chase, teammate Tyler Boyd was also removed from the injury report, as both are good to go for Week 15. Boyd won’t be on the fantasy radar after a month of down performances, but Chase will be firmly in play as a fringe WR1/WR2 against a stout Vikings defense, even with Jake Browning under center.

Vikings vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Minnesota is 5-0-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Minnesota is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

Cincinnati is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Vikings vs. Bengals Prediction:

Take Cincinnati. The Bengals are 4-0 versus opponents from the NFC this season and have won eight straight since the start of last season. That’s tied with the Ravens for the longest active win streak versus non-conference opponents and is tied for the longest streak in franchise history (also eight straight from 2004-05). While the Vikings have played great defensively of late, they’ve also combined for 13 points their last two games. The Bengals defense is nothing to write home about, but I’m willing to roll the dice that Nick Mullens won’t come out of nowhere to win today in Cincy.

Vikings vs. Bengals NFL Prediction: CINCINNATI BENGALS -3