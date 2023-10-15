Vikings vs. Bears Betting Prediction, Odds, and Trends

The Minnesota Vikings head to Chicago to face the Bears on Sunday when Week 6’s afternoon slate begins at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Vikings cover the 3-point spread as road favorites? Our Vikings vs. Bears betting prediction will tell you who covers this spread and why.

The Minnesota Vikings are 1-4 straight up and 1-3-1 against the spread this year. Their only win came against the Panthers, and their worst loss came against the Buccaneers.

The Chicago Bears are 1-4 straight up on the year and 1-3-1 against the spread. Their lone win came against the Commanders, and their worst loss came against the Broncos.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

255 Minnesota Vikings (-3) at 256 Chicago Bears (+3); O/U 43.5

1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Vikings vs. Bears Public Betting Information

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that the public favors the Vikings in this game. According to our numbers, 52% of public bets are on Minnesota -3. Please note that this information is subject to change all the way up to kickoff, so be sure to check the link before you pick so you’re receiving the most accurate and up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Vikings DFS Spin

Minnesota star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will miss the weekend’s game and likely a few more contests after Sunday with a hamstring injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Jefferson is third in the NFL in receiving yards with 571, fourth in the NFL in targets with 53, and sixth in the league in catches with 36. Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn is expected to get a larger target share due to Jefferson’s absence on Sunday.

Vikings starting right cornerback Akayleb Evans has been nursing a knee injury, but he’s probable for this weekend’s contest in Chicago. Evans has 25 total tackles and 3 pass breakups for the Vikings this season. Vikings linebacker Marcus Davenport is also probable as he’s made his way back from an elbow injury. Davenport is third on the Vikings in sacks with 2 this year.

Chicago Bears DFS Spin

The Bears are going to be shorthanded at running back this weekend. Chicago’s top three running backs (Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer) will all be out with various injuries on Sunday. The Bears will turn to former Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman to carry the bulk of the workload with Darrynton Evans backing him up.

Starting Bears free safety Eddie Jackson has missed the club’s last four games with a foot injury and he’s officially listed as questionable for Chicago’s home date with Minnesota. Chicago will also likely be without defensive backs Kyler Gordon (questionable with a hand injury) and Terrell Smith (out with an ankle injury) against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense on Sunday.

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Trends

Chicago is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Teams are 24-13 straight-up the week after facing the Chiefs the past three seasons. Minnesota lost to Kansas City 27-20 last weekend.

Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins is 13-11 ATS on the road since 2020.

Chicago QB Justin Fields is 9-20-1 ATS in his career.

The over is 15-7 in Chicago’s games since the start of last season, and that’s the highest mark in the NFL.

Vikings vs. Bears Prediction:

I’m not ready to declare the Bears a good team because they beat Washington on a short week two Thursdays ago. Chicago still has plenty of problems, especially on defense. The Bears rank 31st in opponent yards per pass attempt (8.0), 30th in opponent yards per play (6.1), 29th in opponent points per play (0.495), and 29th in opponent yards per point (12.2).

For all his faults, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins is third in the NFL with 1,498 passing yards in 5 games this season. Cousins is also sixth in passer rating (101.7) and tenth in QBR (60.8). He won’t have his top receiver in Justin Jefferson for this game, but Minnesota pass catchers K.J. Osborn, T.J. Hockenson, and Jordan Addison should be able to pick up the slack. I like the Vikings to win this one by more than a field goal on Sunday in Chicago.

NFL Week 6 Vikings vs. Bears Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA VIKINGS -3