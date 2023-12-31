Close Menu
    Titans vs. Texans NFL Week 17 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:
    Titans vs. Texans

    Sunday’s AFC South matchup will feature the Titans vs. Texans at 1:00 p.m. ET. With the Texans listed as a 3.5-point favorite and the total sitting at 43.5, what’s the best bet when it comes to this divisional matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    111 Tennessee Titans (+3.5) at 112 Houston Texans (-3.5); o/u 43.5

    1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 31, 2023

    NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

    TV: FOX

    Titans vs. Texans Public Betting Information

    Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Texans when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tennessee Titans DFS Spin

    Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Will Levis (ankle) is “in line to start” in Week 17 against the Texans. Levis may still get a questionable tag when the Titans release their injury report, but we fully expect Levis to suit up this week. The rookie missed Week 16 while recovering from a nagging ankle sprain. Levis has thrown multiple touchdowns in a game just once since his four-score debut. He will sit at the bottom of the QB2 ranks for his matchup with Houston.

    Houston Texans DFS Spin

    Texans QB C.J. Stroud cleared the league’s five-step concussion protocol and is expected to start in Week 17 against the Titans. Stroud was likely still experiencing headaches the previous two weeks so it’s a breath of fresh air to see him clear protocol this week, just in time for the final playoff push.

    The Texans currently sit in the eight-seed in the AFC, tied in record with the Colts, Steelers, and Bengals, all of whom are fighting for the final playoff spot in the conference. Stroud is also expected to have wide receivers Nico Collins, Noah Brown, and Robert Woods available against the Titans.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 6 of Tennessee’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Houston

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tennessee’s last 5 games when playing Houston

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Houston’s last 7 games when playing at home against Tennessee

    Houston is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Tennessee

    Titans vs. Texans Prediction:

    Take Houston. The Titans are just 7-18 against the spread in their last 25 games versus the Texans. That includes a mark of 1-5 ATS in their last six games versus Houston. When facing the Texans at NRG Stadium, the Titans are just 3-10 against the spread in their last 13 games versus Houston.

    The Titans have also been terrible on the road in general. They’re 1-9 straight up away from Nissan Stadium and are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six road games. Inside the division, Tennessee is 0-7 in its last seven games and is 1-6 against the number in its last seven AFC South matchups.

    Titans vs. Texans NFL Prediction: HOUSTON TEXANS -3.5

